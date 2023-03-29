Xazavian Valladay

Former Arizona State running back Xazavian Valladay, who led the Pac-12 in rushing touchdowns last season (16), clocked a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash Monday at ASU Pro Day. 

 Susan Wong/Cronkite News

TEMPE — Energy was high during Monday’s Arizona State Pro Day on Monday at the Verde Dickey Dome as those who declared for the draft showcased their skills for scouts ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Although players were jockeying for positions on team draft boards, ASU teammates came together to support each other during individual and team drills. From yelling at scouts for a better measurement to hyping each other on the bench press, the NFL hopefuls knew the importance of the showcase, especially for those who had not been invited to the annual NFL Scouting Combine.

