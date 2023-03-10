ASU Desmond Cambridge Jr.
Buy Now

Arizona State guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. arrived in a walking boot to the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament but still finished with 13 points and two steals.

 Nikash Nath/Cronkite News

LAS VEGAS — Playing with the season on the line, a dominant defensive performance kept the Arizona State campaign alive with a victory against Oregon State.

The Sun Devils (21-11) defeated the Beavers (11-21) 63-57 in the final matchup of Wednesday’s four-game slate to open up the first round of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. After worry spread throughout T-Mobile Arena when ASU guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. arrived in a walking boot, he and the team’s performance demonstrated the grit they’ve shown throughout the year. In a quick turnaround, the sixth-seeded Devils now set their sights on game two when they take on No. 3 seed USC Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.