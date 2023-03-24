ASU football quarterbacks
Buy Now

Kenny Dillingham has preached competition at all levels of the ASU football program in his first season – and a QB battle is brewing at spring practice.

 Reece Andrews/Cronkite News

TEMPE — The second week of spring practice for Arizona State football looked no different than the first for coach Kenny Dillingham as he continues to emphasize one thing: competition. For the quarterbacks on the roster, they’ll have to soak in that competitive drive daily as they compete for the starting spot.

Out of the six quarterbacks practicing Tuesday, veteran leaders Trenton Bourguet, a redshirt senior returner from last year’s team, and Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne saw the most snaps for the position group, usually being the first ones to take reps at each drill.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.