SHOW LOW — The Northern Arizona League is a summer collegiate wooden bat league.
It features top collegiate players from NCAA, NAIA and junior college baseball conferences. Teams will be comprised of these student-athletes coming in from all over the country. Among the four teams there are about 100 college-level players using the summer league to stay active and sharp. These players also assist as coaches for youth camps run by the NAL, and a camp is scheduled to be held in Show Low later this month.
The Show Low Hawks represent the White Mountains. Other teams are in Payson, Prescott and Flagstaff, and the league is trying to get a team in Winslow.
The league and camps are overseen by Abel, Luis and Isais Alcantar and Todd Surdez, and each team has its own designated coach.
In Show Low, the Hawks’ coach is Kyle Alexander, who is also a pitcher on the team.
The teams will be featured in cities in the beautiful terrain of northern Arizona where summer temperatures are very mild compared to the southern areas of Arizona.
It features beautiful cities with mountains, lakes, rivers and forest.
It’s one of the hidden gems of America and makes for a great setting for players and fans to enjoy America’s pastime.
Each of the four teams will strive to operate at a high level. There will be a focus on player development, making sure they offer the most opportunity for players to grow as a player and individual during their time here in the NAL.
The league also offers each town a professionally operated stadium. It offers the communities a great experience and affordable family-fun entertainment. The league’s schedule runs through July 31.
The league also operates youth camps in various cities. A camp was held in Show Low last week and another camp is scheduled here for July 26-28.
More information about the league can be found at www.northernarizonaleague.com.
