ASU vs. UCLA

ASU guard Frankie Collins is among the reasons the Sun Devils are appearing in mock brackets for the NCAA Tournament.

 Brooklyn Hall/Cronkite News

TEMPE – The Arizona State Sun Devils are playing some of the program’s best basketball of the Bobby Hurley era, but Thursday night marks the team’s biggest challenge of the season against No. 5 UCLA at Desert Financial Arena.

Picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men’s basketball preseason media poll, no one predicted the Sun Devils (15-3) to enter one of the more anticipated games in the program’s history with a 6-1 conference record, only a game behind the first-place Bruins. But it’s no surprise given ASU’s ability to stay competitive against the Bruins in recent years, including last season’s thrilling triple-overtime win.

