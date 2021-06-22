SHOW LOW — Cyclists from across the country showed up to Show Low for the 13th annual Bike the Bluff state championship road race after last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.
Riders in 11 categories, men and women of all ages, cycled 58 miles from Show Low, through Linden, all the way to Taylor and then back to Show Low to finish the race.
Before the race Jeffery Frost, race director, answered a couple questions.
Q: When did you start preparing for Bike the Bluff and how much time went into setting up the race?
A: The process is the day after one event is completed. We start planning for the next year. Due to the challenges of 2020, we couldn’t host any events. The formal city, county and state meetings began back in February for Saturday’s race.
Q: What is your favorite part of Bike the Bluff?
A: The enthusiastic support of the community, particularly Show Low Ford. The gathering of racers of all ages and abilities in hopes of securing the title of state champion on an incredibly challenging road racecourse.
Everything started as planned Saturday morning. The sun was shining, the temperature was great and the cyclists were ready to race with just about 300 racers in attendance.
For final race results, can go to https://www.athlinks.com.
