‘The Blue Ridge Little League has canceled its 2021 season, but the kids could still be playing baseball.
Show Low Little League has offered to accept players from Blue Ridge for this summer’s season. The SLLL registration period has been extended to April 2. The cost is $70 per player.
Poor field conditions at the Woodland Lake baseball diamonds are the reason BRLL canceled its season, according to a Facebook post Brytani Eddy last week. She also posted the information about SLLL accepting Blue Ridge Little League players.
The Mountain Meadow fields have been closed while a bark beetle removal project in underway. The baseball fields were realigned, but the grass has not been reseded, according to Eddy’s post.
Any registration fees for the 2021 will be refunded via a check, the post continued. Parents should send their name, mailing address and the players’ names to starnvymom@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.