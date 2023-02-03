Szabo

Blue Ridge High School senior Lydia Szabo presents a signed letter-of-intent to attend Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, during a signing ceremony Thursday at the Blue Ridge school district meeting room.

 Jeff Jackson/Independent

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A White Mountains high school track and field standout will be running off to Texas in a few months.

And should success continue as a Blue Ridge senior for Lydia Szabo, she will be taking more state championships with her to Abilene, Texas, and Abilene Christian University, where she will begin her freshman year this coming fall.

