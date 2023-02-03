Blue Ridge High School senior Lydia Szabo presents a signed letter-of-intent to attend Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, during a signing ceremony Thursday at the Blue Ridge school district meeting room.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A White Mountains high school track and field standout will be running off to Texas in a few months.
And should success continue as a Blue Ridge senior for Lydia Szabo, she will be taking more state championships with her to Abilene, Texas, and Abilene Christian University, where she will begin her freshman year this coming fall.
On Thursday in the Blue Ridge school district meeting room, with family, friends and coaches looking on, Szabo signed a letter-of-intent to attend the West Texas college under an athletic scholarship.
"I'm really looking forward to these next four years and the four years after that," Szabo told the crowd. "I chose ACU because I felt a good connection with coach KD (Kristian Dillard) and I think their program is very unique. The school was incredible, and I feel every aspect of my life could be improved there."
She also said she plans to study molecular biology with an eye toward pre-med.
Szabo visited a few other universities, including Arizona State and Northern Arizona, but ultimately decided to join the Wildcats of ACU.
"I want to thank every school that offered and all the coaches that I've talked with. I especially want to thank coach KD for having faith in me and offering me this wonderful opportunity," Szabo said.
Szabo ran track for Snowflake in her sophomore and junior seasons, but will finish her high school career at Blue Ridge. Last season with the Lobos she was a Class 3A state champion sprinter in the 200 and 400 meters, and also helped the 400 relay team to a state title while setting several Snowflake individual school records. During the summer she ran in several national events, including for Team Arizona at the Great Southwest Meet in Albuquerque. In the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, in June, Szabo and the Snowflake 400 relay team finished second in the Emerging Elite class.
As a sophomore, Szabo was on the first-place 100 relay team and was the runner-up in individual 100, 200 and 400 sprints while helping the Lobos win a state team championship in 2021. After the season, Szabo ran in the Chandler Rotary Invitational at set a record in the 400 with her dash of 57.84 seconds.
The 2023 track season begins on March 3 with the Round Valley Invitational in the Dome in Eagar.
