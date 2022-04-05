The Blue Ridge High School baseball team had an outstanding come-from-behind 9-8 victory over the Chino Valley Cougars on Saturday.
On Friday night, the Yellowjackets fell to 8th-ranked Snowflake 9-6.
In Friday’s game, both Cody Wallace and Tim Barber had three hits while Ryan Rooney garnered two.
Wallace scored three of Blue Ridge’s six runs, and along with Tyson Threadgill, batted in two runs. One of Wallace’s hits was a towering fly ball over the U.S. flag in right field.
On Saturday, the Yellowjackets played from behind until the last batter in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
Chino Valley scored two runs in the top of the third inning that were matched by Blue Ridge in the bottom of the inning. Wallace walked and stole second and third and then scored on Barber’s double. After the Cougars got two outs, Dustin Rosenthal drew a bases-loaded walk to knot the score at 2.
Chino Valley scored two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead, but once again Blue Ridge came back scoring a solitary run in its half of the inning. Hunter Krause hit a two-out double and Rooney followed with a run-scoring single to bring the score to 4-3.
The Cougars then scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning and it looked like the 8-3 lead would be enough to send Blue Ridge home with a loss. But the Yellowjackets had a better idea.
Wallace began the bottom of the seventh with a lead-off walk and went to third on a single by Barber. Wallace stole home as the Cougars tried to get Barber in a rundown that resulted in a stolen base for Barber, too, who then scored on a Cougar error that allowed Threadgill to reach first base.
After Cody Ashcraft was hit by a pitch, a balk scored Threadgill. Krause then singled Ashcraft home and the score was 8-7 with no outs for the Yellowjackets and a man on first. A strikeout led to one out, but then Rosenthal worked a walk and after a double steal, the potential tying run was on third and the potential winning run on second.
Another strikeout gave the Cougars two outs and it came down to David Simmons, the ninth batter of the inning. Simmons fouled off four pitches and with the count 1-2, the Cougars pitcher uncorked a wild pitch and Krause raced home with the tying run.
With the score tied at 8, Simmons was then hit by a pitch. Wallace then worked the Cougar pitcher for a walk and the bases were loaded for Barber. He popped the first pitch up to short right field and the Cougar first baseman, second baseman and right fielder raced toward the ball. They could not reach it in time and Rosenthal streaked home with the winning run and Blue Ridge had a victory.
Blue Ridge coach Byron White was heard to exclaim, “Our guys just never quit!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.