Some very large players fill the bottom of Page’s football roster.
Linemen weighing 315, 290, 265, 250 and 245 pounds were ready to line up across from a much smaller and younger Blue Ridge lineup, but the spunky Yellowjackets proved to be an equal match and prevailed 41-0 at home Friday.
When asked about the disparity in size between the teams, Blue Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock replied, “Size doesn’t bother me as much as speed.”
Page took the opening kickoff on its 45-yard line after a failed onsides kick by Blue Ridge. Behind the running and passing of quarterback Collin Joe, the Sand Devils moved deep into Yellowjackets territory to the 6-yard line.
On a fourth-and-1 play, Franko Harris sacked Joe and Blue Ridge took over on its 17-yard line.
Jace Barton and the Yellowjackets offensive line took over. It took Barton four running plays to cover the 83 yards, scoring on a 51-yard run. After a Reid Granillo PAT kick with 5:49 left in the first quarter, Blue Ridge held a 7-0 lead.
The Yellowjackets’ speed had neutralized the Sand Devils’ size, and it was going to be a long evening for the larger team from Page.
The Sand Devils’ second drive started from their 22-yard line, and again Joe led the way running and passing.
The Yellowjackets were starting to pressure defensively, though, and on a third-and-10 at the Blue Ridge 12-yard line, Karlo Harris moved Joe out of the pocket and in the rush Elam Antonelli stepped in front of the intended receiver, intercepted the pass and returned the ball 38 yards down the sideline. A pass from Luke Berlin to Hunter Krause put the ball on the Sand Devils’ 11-yard line, and on his fourth straight carry Barton bulled over from 3 yards out to give the Yellowjackets a 14-0 lead.
Page’s next drive was foiled by a sack by Harris and the Sand Devils were forced to punt. Taking over on its 36-yard line, Blue Ridge kept the momentum and methodically marched 64 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a Berlin pass to Jake Esparza to the 2-yard line from where Barton scored his third touchdown. To ice the cake, Blue Ridge scored a 2-point conversion on a run by none other than Barton to make the score 22-0.
Seth Slaughter made the next big play for the Yellowjackets by picking off an errant pass and returning it 20 yards. The Yellowjackets moved the ball to Sand Devils’ 11-yard line, and from there Granillo kicked a 28-yard field goal for a 25-0 lead.
The pattern had been set. After each Blue Ridge score and during the ensuing Page drive, a big play would be made by the Yellowjackets. This time it was again from Franko Harris as he turned an interception around for a 19-yard return to the Page 48-yard line. Berlin’s passing once again became the driving force as he connected on four of five passes culminating with a 16-yard pass to Antonelli. Granillo’s busy leg made the score 32-0 going into the second half.
The third quarter started with a failed onside kick by the Sand Devils and Blue Ridge set up for business just inside the 50-yard line. After 12 plays, Barton dove over from the 1-yard line for his fourth touchdown that made the score 39-0.
The play for the remainder of the half featured ball-control running by the Yellowjackets, most notably Barton and Slaughter, and then Eric Hernandez as Hathcock played his reserve players for much of the half.
Hernandez gained 36 yards on one drive just to be stopped at the 1-yard line on fourth down. On the first play for Page on its possession, the snap from center was fumbled and Blue Ridge was awarded a safety making the score 41-0 with 4:13 left onn the clock.
Blue Ridge punted back to Page following a short drive and Page was unable to penetrate the Yellowjackets’ goal line before time ran out.
