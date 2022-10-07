Some very large players fill the bottom of Page’s football roster.

Linemen weighing 315, 290, 265, 250 and 245 pounds were ready to line up across from a much smaller and younger Blue Ridge lineup, but the spunky Yellowjackets proved to be an equal match and prevailed 41-0 at home Friday.

