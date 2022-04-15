Note: Results from the April 15 meet at Blue Ridge are not complete. Results listed are for White Mountain-area schools only.
Boys results
100 Meter Dash
2 — Lucas Webb Show Low 11.48
3 — Nash Brewer Show Low 11.65
6 — Bradden Lewis 11 Snowflake 11.76
7 — Karter Raban Snowflake 11.89
Conner Willis Snowflake 12.04
Jacob Altop Show Low 12.07
CJ Serrano Show Low 12.14
Daylen Webb Snowflake 12.28
Xxavier Golter Blue Ridge 12.34
Luke Crandell Mogollon 13.01
Skyler Willis Round Valley 13.10
Kimball Boone Round Valley 13.61
Brodee Finch Round Valley 13.78
Khyri Washington Mogollon 14.64
Kyle Tate Alchesay 14.74
Mykee Ivins Alchesay 15.98
JC Nosie Alchesay 16.10
Landis Reed Alchesay 16.96
200 Meter Dash
3 — Lucas Webb Show Low 23.19
5 — Elam Antonelli Blue Ridge 23.94
6 — Karter Raban Snowflake 24.40
7 — Ashton Nichols Snowflake 24.60
8 — Daylen Webb Snowflake 24.87
Cray Strugeon Snowflake 24.90
Justin Warren Show Low 24.95
Jayden Waite Show Low 26.03
Alexis Suarez Mogollon 26.32
Torren Davis Round Valley 27.02
Ryan Pena Round Valley 29.31
Zane Judd Blue Ridge 30.71
Chace Quay Alchesay 30.87
Brodee Finch Round Valley 31.09
Kyle Tate Alchesay 31.63
Khyri Washington Mogollon 32.12
JC Nosie Alchesay 33.62
Landis Reed Alchesay 35.92
400 meter Dash
1 -Caleb Anson Snowflake 50.44
3 -Sam Lopez Snowflake 53.24
5 -Andrew Kupfer Snowflake 53.36
7 -CJ Serrano Show Low 54.61
Carter Papa Snowflake 56.00
Jacob Altop Show Low 56.00
Samuel James Blue Ridge 57.00
Preston Holm Round Valley 59.03
Anthony Seitz Blue Ridge 59.70
Jayden Waite Show Low 1:00.09
Parker Rigg Blue Ridge 1:01.53
River Rigg Blue Ridge 1:02.16
Brodee Finch Round Valley 1:07.71
Connor Lackey Round Valley 1:09.18
Landon Slade Round Valley 1:15.99
800 Meter Run
2 — Steven Halls Blue Ridge 2:03.95
3 — Andrew Kupfer Snowflake 2:04.81
5 — Ryan Ulmer Mogollon 2:05.15
6 — Kirk Williams Snowflake 2:06.18
8 — Isaac Oakes Snowflake 2:11.50
Dallin Adams Show Low 2:16.83 1
Bryant Espinosa Snowflake 2:17.23
Dylan Nez Blue Ridge 2:33.73
Nate Kalat Show Low 2:34.36 1
Landis Reed Alchesay 2:35.98 1
Ryker Ellsworth Show Low 2:36.97
Dillon Smith Blue Ridge 2:42.57
Connor Lackey Round Valley 2:46.23
Mykee Ivins Alchesay 2:54.19
Chace Quay Alchesay 2:54.90
Landon Slade Round Valley 3:12.66
1600 Meter Run
2 — Steven Halls Blue Ridge 4:39.57
3 — Trey Flake Snowflake 4:46.40
5 — Garrett Craner Snowflake 4:50.84
7 — Rocky Brown Blue Ridge 4:56.78
Isaac Oakes Snowflake 5:02.31
Bryant Espinosa Snowflake 5:05.34
Kakoa Upton Alchesay 5:21.02
Sawyer Hyer Blue Ridge 5:26.13
Dylan Nez Blue Ridge 5:27.61
Nate Kalat Show Low 5:35.51
Landis Reed Alchesay 5:46.36
Peter Garcia Show Low 6:19.65
Landon Slade Round Valley 6:44.14
Gage Neff Show Low 7:16.35
3200 Meter Run
3 — Rocky Brown Blue Ridge 10:56.58
7 — Trevin Flake Snowflake 11:18.14
Aaron Merrill Round Valley 11:59.81
Walker Williams Alchesay 12:02.60
Silas Cromwell Alchesay 12:14.82
Josh Orr Snowflake 12:36.72
Preston Holm Round Valley 12:41.47
Ian Fish Snowflake 12:41.85
Carter Papa Snowflake 12:55,88
Ryan Case Alchesay 13:13.21
Connor Lackey Round Valley 13:49.91
Gage Neff Show Low 17:06.60
110 Meter Hurdles
2 — Camden Brimhall Snowflake 15.31
4 — Jordan Mowers Snowflake 16.42
6 — Blayk Kelton Mogollon 16.63
8 — Conner Willis 10 Snowflake 18.32 2
Jonathon Pitts Snowflake 19.27
Bryce Adams Show Low 19.55
Torren Davis Round Valley 19.92
Ethan Beeler Show Low 20.15
Luis Chavez Blue Ridge 20.96
Alberto Diaz Blue Ridge 21.44
Cooper Capron Blue Ridge 21.47
Ryan Pena Round Valley 22.08
Peter Garcia Show Low 23.16
300 Meter Hurdles
3 — Tyler Barberich Snowflake 41.66
7 — Jordan Mowers Snowflake 43.37
8 — Jonathon Pitts Snowflake 43.95
Conner Willis Snowflake 44.30
Bryce Adams Show Low 46.65
Brody Ziegler Round Valley 48.16
Luis Chavez Blue Ridge 48.62
Alberto Diaz Blue Ridge 49.11
Ethan Beeler Show Low 49.52
Tyler Brun Show Low 49.88
Torren Davis Round Valley 49.89
Manny Tello Blue Ridge 52.26
Joe Grzelak Blue Ridge 52.82
Ryan Pena Round Valley 54.38
Peter Garcia Show Low 1:04.37
4X100 Meter Relay
2 — Snowflake 44.67
3 — Show Low 44.89 (Jacob Altop, CJ Cerrano, Nash Brewer, Lucas Webb)
6 — Blue Ridge 47.07
4X400 Meter Relay
1 — Snowflake 3:32.05
4 — Blue Ridge 3:42.19
5 — Show Low 3:42.82 (Jacob Altop, CJ Cerrano, Bryce Adams, Lucas Webb)
Round Valley 4:05.00
4X800 Meter Relay
1 — Snowflake 8:06.05 1
8 — Show Low 9:32,88 (Dallin Adams, Ryker Ellsworth, Jayden Waite, Zeidyn Barker)
Blue Ridge 9:33.69
Alchesay 9:55.65
Round Valley 10:34.11
High Jump
1 — Blayk Kelton Mogollon 6-00.00
2 — Kaden Brewer Snowflake 6-00.00
3 — Aaron Merrill Round Valley 6-00.00
5 — Dallin Hatch Snowflake 5-10.00
8 — Steven Halls Blue Ridge 5-08.00
Cohen Stoddard Show Low 5-06.00
Bryson Kelton Mogollon 5-06.00
Peyton Adams Show Low 5-04.00
Zachary Hall Snowflake 5-04.00
Long Jump
3 — Kaden Brewer Snowflake 19-06.75
5 — Brody Ziegler Round Valley 19-00.50
6 — Tyler Barberich Snowflake 18-11.50
7 — Colton Davis 12 Snowflake 18-11.50
8 — Conner Willis 10 Snowflake 18-04.00
Bryson Kelton Mogollon 17-06.00
Reid Granillo Blue Ridge 17-04.00
Luke Crandell Mogollon 17-02.00
Lincoln Taylor Show Low 16-02.50
Bryant Gardner Round Valley 15-08.00
Justin Warren Show Low 14-02.00
Tyler Brun Show Low 13-02.25
Khyri Washington Mogollon 12-07.50
Triple Jump
2 — Colton Davis Snowflake 42-04.00
3 — Blayk Kelton Mogollon 41-01.50
6 — Bryson Kelton Mogollon 38-05.75
7 — Luke Crandell Mogollon 38-03.50
8 — Zachary Hall Snowflake 37-09.75
Seth Slaughter Blue Ridge 37-07.00
Tate Hensley Snowflake 36-06.50
Reid Granillo Blue Ridge 35-04.00
Skyler Willis Round Valley 34=02.25
Parker Haltom Show Low 32-10.50
Justin Warren Show Low 32-00.25
Kimball Boone Round Valley 29-05.75
Pole Vault
1 — Mason Mortenson Snowflake 14-01.00
2 — Jaxon Penrod Blue Ridge 12-06.00
4 — Aystin Flake Snowflake 11-06.00
5 — Blayk Kelton Mogollon 11-00.00
6 — Riley Harlan Round Valley 11-00.00
8 — Eastyn Ellsworth Blue Ridge 10-00.00
Zachary Woolridge Blue Ridge 10-00.00
Brylan Clark Snowflake 10-00.00
Kimball Boone Round Valley 10-00.00
Kason Merrill Snowflake 8-06.00
Charlie Whiting Round Valley 8-00.00
Skyler Willis Round Valley 8-00.00
Discus
1 — Quinton Maxwell Show Low 169-06.25
3 — Tyler Owens Mogollon 120-02.25
5 — Mykael Lupe Blue Ridge 109-07.00
7 — Cain Trimble Show Low 104-05.00
Carter McCombie Show Low 103-01.00
Anthony Reed Snowflake 92-03.50
Brycen Reidhead Mogollon 92-01.00
Noah Whatley Round Valley 90-02.00
Andy Hoffmeyer Blue Ridge 81-11.00
Trevor Shiner Mogollon 78-10.00
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay 78-01.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley 77-03.00
Tom Schmidt Round Valley 72-08.00
Zeidyn Barker Show Low 72-03.00
Darius Burnette Blue Ridge 72-01.00
Cody Flake Snowflake 70-05.00
Trever Western Mogollon 63-11.00
Javelin
1 — Tate Hensley Snowflake 162-00.00
6 Tyler Clare Snowflake 138-09.00
7 Logan Joe Blue Ridge 133-06.00
8 — Gavin Hensley Snowflake 126-06.00
Seth Gillespie Show Low 109-10.00
Noah Whatley Round Valley 105-10.50
Carter McCombie Show Low 105-05.50
Zeidyn Barker Show Low 105-04.00
Brycen Reidhead Mogollon 103-05.00
Bradden Lewis Snowflake 100-10.00
Cain Trimble Show Low 96-04.00
Johnny Roznovak Mogollon 92-08.00
Mykee Ivins Alchesay 86-03.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley 69-00.00
Dillon Smith Blue Ridge 66-07.00
Kyle Tate Alchesay 64-05.00
Jackson Knippers Blue Ridge 45-07.00
Shot Put
1 — Quinton Maxwell Show Low 56-05.00
3 — Tyler Clare Snowflake 43-03.00
5 Mykael Lupe Blue Ridge 39-11.00
Cain Trimble Show Low 36-04.00
Braiden Laduke Snowflake 36-02.00
Matthew Brimhall Snowflake 36-01.00
Cody Flake Snowflake 34-10.00
Andy Hoffmeyer Blue Ridge 33-11.00
Kyton Tomlinson Mogollon 32-02.00
Carter McCombie Show Low 31-09.00
Joshua Davis Round Valley 31-05.00
Noah Whatley Round Valley 31-02.00
Brycen Reidhead Mogollon 31-02.00
Trevor Shiner Mogollon 31-00.00
Logan Robinson Blue Ridge 30-06.00
Ryan Pena Round Valley 29-11.00
Trever Western Mogollon 29-08.00
Darius Burnette Blue Ridge 28-09.00
Tyreke Gushoney Alchesay 23-05.00
Girls results
100 Meter Dash
4 — Sarah Gurr Snowflake 13.27
8 Alliyah Howe Show Low 13.59
Elle Huish Snowflake 13.60
Martina Casas Mogollon 13.75
Hailey Westover Snowflake 13.87
Tacie Kay Snowflake 14.10
Merri Whatcott Blue Ridge 14.29
Myla Heuett Show Low 14.87
Taeler Dousette Blue Ridge 14.91
Candace Roulois Mogollon 15.05
Addison Whiting Round Valley 15.36
Nia Beatty Alchesay 16.51
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay 16.74
Rauni Holguin Alchesay 17.28
Olivia Biggs Round Valley 17.47
200 Meter Dash
4 — Eliza Gurr Snowflake 27.77
5 — Leilani Hamblin Blue Ridge 27.85
6 — Sarah Gurr Snowflake 28.03
7 — Alliyah Howe Show Low 28.07
Brittin Morales Show Low 28.92
Hailey Westover Snowflake 28.92
Sienna Grzelak Blue Ridge 30.06
Taeler Dousette Blue Ridge 30.99
Zoey Roberts Blue Ridge 31.19
Addison Chisam Mogollon 31.19
Candace Roulois Mogollon 31.24
Myla Heuett Show Low 31.83
Addison Whiting Round Valley 33.17
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay 35.42
Rauni Holguin Alchesay 37.02
Olivia Biggs Round Valley 39.90
Amelia Jensen Mogollon 42.05
400 Meter Dash
1 — Alyssa Hall Snowflake 1:03.14
2 — Mackenzie Merrill Round Valley 1:04.46
3 — Leilani Hamblin Blue Ridge 1:04.99
7 — Brittin Morales Show Low 1:07.48
Rachel Larson Snowflake 1:10.84
Talitha Applegate Blue Ridge 1:10.96
Zoey Roberts Blue Ridge 1:12.47
Myla Heuett Show Low 1:14.89
Dalecy Billy Blue Ridge 1:15.28
Nia Beatty Alchesay 1:21.90
Aaliyah Nez Alchesay 1:23.17
Olivia Biggs Round Valley 1:25.95
Kayrene Armstrong Alchesay 1:35.26
800 Meter Run
1 — Alyssa Hall Snowflake 2:31.67
5 — Anna Lancaster Snowflake 2:35.19
Gianna Girardi Blue Ridge 2:49.24
Abbie Williams Snowflake 2:50.27
Mia McFall-Hubbard Blue Ridge 2:53.23
Chasity Rustin Alchesay 2:53.84
Andrea Suttle Alchesay 3:04.51
Taleia Lanier Blue Ridge 3:23.91
1600 Meter Run
1 — Addison Craner Snowflake 5:48.79
7 — Gianna Girardi Blue Ridge 6:16.83
Mia McFall-Hubbard Blue Ridge 6:19.59
Jennifer Perez Poston Butte 6:19.97
Anilee Le Sueur Blue Ridge 6:22.88
Aspen Le Sueur Blue Ridge 6:24.51
Anna Lancaster Snowflake 6:34.10
Abbie Williams Snowflake 6:50.30
Kamiaya Sanchez Alchesay 7:07.41
Cadence McGrath Show Low 7:07.64
3200 Meter Run
3 — Alesyia Barlow Snowflake 12:52.46
100 Meter Hurdles
2 — Jayce Perkins Show Low 18.47
4 — Amethyst Valdez Mogollon 18.58
5 — Eliza Gurr Snowflake 19.44
6 — Carmen Llanes Blue Ridge 19:53
7 — Haddli Nichols Snowflake 20.00
8 — Callia Toone Snowflake 20.24
Brea Toone Snowflake 20.30
Abigail Andersen Mogollon 21.44
Kimora Aquirrre Blue Ridge 22.14
300 Meter Hurdles
2 — Amethyst Valdez Mogollon 50.03
4 — Jayce Perkins Show Low 51.80
5 — Kaja Brimhall Snowflake 52.20 4
6 — Eliza Gurr Snowflake 52.85
8 — Brea Toone Snowflake 54.75
Haddli Nichols Snowflake 55.27
4X100 Meter Relay
2 — Snowflake 51.60
4 — Round Valley 53.87
Mogollon 1:00.73 (Abigail Andersen, Martina Costas, Addison Chisam, Candace Roulois)
4X400 Meter Relay
1 — Snowflake 4:14.41
3 — Blue Ridge 4:29.57
5 — Show Low 4:39.70 (Myla Huett, Aliyah Howe, Mikenzie Kulish, Jacey Perkins)
7 — Round Valley 4:40.29
4X800 Meter Relay
1 — Snowflake 10:16.41
3 — Blue Ridge 10:52.24
6 — Alchesay 12:21.66
High Jump
1 — Hailey Westover Snowflake 5-02.00
2 — Nicole Hipps Snowflake 5-01.00
3 — Mackenzie Merrill Round Valley 4-10.00
4 — Alliyah Howe Show Low 4-08.00
6 — Clara Oldham Blue Ridge 4-06.00
8 — Adelin Flake Snowflake 4-06.00
Rachel Larson Snowflake 4-00.00
Long Jump
1 — Riley Toone Snowflake 15-10.25
3 — Anna Berges Blue Ridge 14-07.25
4 — Merri Whatcott Blue Ridge 14-01.00
5 — Mikenzie Kulish Show Low 14-00.50
6 — Amethyst Valdez Mogollon 14-00.25
7 — Elle Huish Snowflake 13-10.50
8 — Kamri Ballard Snowflake 13-09.50
Martina Casas Mogollon 13-06.75
Leilani Hamblin Blue Ridge 13-05.00
Tayler Hancock Snowflake 12-11.25
Sienna Grzelak Blue Ridge 12-11.25
Candace Roulois Mogollon 11-03.25
Addison Chisam Mogollon 10-02.25
Triple Jump
1 — Riley Toone Snowflake 32-04.25
2 — Riann Cluff Round Valley 31-10.50
3 — Anna Berges Blue Ridge 31-07.00
4 — Kamri Ballard Snowflake 31-06.50
5 — Adelin Flake Snowflake 31-04.25
6 — Mikenzie Kulish Show Low 30-11.00
7 — Martina Casas Mogollon 30-06.00
Tayler Hancock Snowflake 28-11.50
Sienna Grzelak Blue Ridge 27-10.75
Taeler Dousette Blue Ridge 27-03.25
Pole Vault
1 — Riann Cluff Round Valley 9-00.00
2 — Jessica Stepp Snowflake 8-06.00
3 — Jessica Soderberg Round Valley 8-00.00
5 — Brooklyn Greer Snowflake 7-06.00
7 — Katelyn Laduc Snowflake 7-06.00
8 — Abigail Andersen Mogollon 7-00.00
Brittin Morales Show Low 7-00.00
Merri Whatcott Blue Ridge 6-06.00
Addison Whiting Round Valley 6-00.00
Sarah Whiting Blue Ridge 6-00.00
Discus
1 — Katelyn Cardon Snowflake 109-07.75
2 — Sadie Hall Show Low 109-06.00
3 — Kaelyn Hipps 12 Snowflake 104-07.00
4 — Shea Paredes Show Low 103-4.25
5 — Emma Young Round Valley 99-09.00
8 — Kandalyn Burk Round Valley 85-03.00
Nicole Hipps Snowflake 77-05.00
Ashlyn Smith Blue Ridge 77-00.00
Sydnee Finch Round Valley 76-10.00
Hannah Western Mogollon 63-05.00
Brigette Butler Show Low 62-04.00
Christine Reed Alchesay 54-11.50
Keona Young Alchesay 48-07.00
Brenna Waite Mogollon 43-00.25
Lexi Cooper Mogollon 39-01.50
Javelin
1 — Kimberlee Eich Snowflake 114-01.00
2 — Shea Paredes Show Low 99-01.00
4 — Anna Berges Blue Ridge 93-03.00
5 Jayce Perkins Show Low 86-00.00
8 Kaja Brimhall Snowflake 79-05.00
Kandalyn Burk Round Valley 78-08.00
Emma Young Round Valley 75-07.00
Ashlyn Smith Blue Ridge 73-04.00
Adelin Flake Snowflake 72-00.00
Young Keona Alchesay 64-06.00
Maggie Wagner Round Valley 57-02.00
Hannah Western Mogollon 56-07.00
Ellie Garrison Show Low 44-03.00
Christine Reed Alchesay 38-02.00
Shot Put
1 — Sydnee Finch Round Valley 39-04.00
2 — Katelyn Cardon Snowflake 33-06.00
3 — Shea Paredes Show Low 33-03.00
4 — Emma Young Round Valley 32-06.00
5 — Kaelyn Hipps Snowflake 31-11.00
8 — Sadie Hall Show Low 30-03.00
Kandalyn Burk Round Valley 29-02.00
Hannah Western Mogollon 26-11.00
Ashlyn Smith Blue Ridge 27-05.00
Christine Reynolds Round Valley 24-09.00
Heaven Endfield Alchesay 24-05.00
Monica McCombie Show Low 23-09.00
Elle Huish Snowflake 22-04.00
Vecenia Mouser Alchesay 20-08.00
Brigette Butler Show Low 20-02.00
Kassie Lupe Alchesay 19-11.00
Emily Taylor Snowflake 19-00.00
Brenna Waite Mogollon 13-00.00
Callie Tenijieth Alchesay 8-10.00
