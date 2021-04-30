PINETOP — All golfers are invited to play in the 37th annual Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament on May 1 at White Mountain Country Club in Pinetop.
The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Singles, teams, couples, men and ladies are invited to play. \
“Public is welcome to play here during this tournament,” said Colby DeWaters, golf pro at White Mountain Country Club, at 3644 Country Club Circle. “Golfers of all skill levels are invited.”
The tournament includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, snacks, prizes, dinner, drinks and a tax-deductible donation to the scholarship fund. The format will be a four-person team scramble, and the entry fee is $150.
Hole prizes plus a split-the-pot hole, parimutuel, mulligans, magic putt and gimmies will be available.
The tournament will include a ladies flight. All members of the ladies teams will be women. This year will feature a dinner at the clubhouse following play, with live and silent auctions and raffle prizes.
To be a sponsor and/or donate, contact Kelly Estill at 928-242-0732.
Entry forms are available now at www.blueridgescholarship.com and at the golf shop at White Mountain Country Club by calling 928-367-4913.
“All proceeds go to scholarships for Blue Ridge High School graduates who attend college or technical school,” said Stephanie Irwin, Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund treasurer.
Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service since 1983, Irwin said. Donations of cash or merchandise are tax-deductible. The IRS tax ID number is 86-0450316 for donations.
This annual tournament is held in honor of Lupe Acevedo, who spent his life teaching, coaching and providing scholarships for Blue Ridge High School students. The major sponsor of the golf tournament is Summit Healthcare.
DeWaters, the tournament director, can be contacted at 928-367-4913. He is the golf professional at White Mountain Country Club, which can be reached by driving 1 mile south of Pinetop on US 260 to Country Club Circle. The entrance to the country club is indicated by a signpost.
