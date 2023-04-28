Britney Griner

A teary eyed Brittney Griner addresses questions from the media Thursday, her first press conference since she was released from a Russian prison following a prisoner exchange.

 John Cascella/ Cronkite News

PHOENIX — To free her mind from the 294 days of darkness, Brittney Griner found comfort in the snapshots of her life.

“When I did lose my hope, looking at photos of my family … brought my hope back,” Griner said Thursday. “Just being able to see their faces, that did it for me. In a moment where you want to give up, you look at the photos, it kind of brings you back to what you’re waiting on. Your family, your loved ones in a safe place.”

