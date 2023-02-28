Buzzer beater
Buy Now

ASU’s Warren Washington, a 7-foot senior, uses all 84 inches on his jump shot in the victory over Arizona.

 Damian Rios/Cronkite News

TUCSON – With their Wildcats leading by two points with 2.9 seconds to play, Arizona fans at McKale Center were on their feet anticipating another victory over Arizona State in their basketball rivalry.

The Sun Devils had no timeouts and one chance at a miracle.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.