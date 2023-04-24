PHOENIX — Thursday marked a day long coming for the Cardinals and their fans, as team owner Michael Bidwill and new coach Jonathan Gannon hosted an event to unveil the franchise’s first full uniform redesign since 2005. Over the course of the past few years, Cardinals fans have been asking about new uniforms and finally, they have their new threads.

The result? A nod to tradition with a sleek clean look in all black, all red and all white.

