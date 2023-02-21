Cactus League tickets
For less than the average cost of a burger combo at a fast food chain, residents of Glendale can enjoy spring training games at Camelback Ranch.

 Brevin Monroe/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — The dawn of the 2023 MLB season is right around the corner with the start of spring training, and many Cactus League teams are searching for methods to attract more fans from all over the United States.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox are no exception. The two teams have started a joint venture at their home stadium, Camelback Ranch, that allows residents of Glendale to buy up to four tickets to attend games Sunday through Thursday with a lawn or baseline seat for the low price of $7.

