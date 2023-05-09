Baseball weather

Weather plays a role in the outcome of MLB games throughout the season. Although rain can determine if a game is able to be played or not, factors including temperature and humidity also affect the way the ball travels and how players preform on a daily basis.

 Kade Cameron/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — For a sport obsessed with stats, metrics from these factors might be baseball’s most unappreciated:

Humidity. Temperature. Altitude.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.