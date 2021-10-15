PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday to review and select for interview applicants for the 2022 vacancy on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
The meeting will be held at the Arizona Game and Fish Department headquarters at 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Quail Room, in Phoenix and is open to the public.
However, please note that the ability of the public to attend the meeting in person is subject to change in the event COVID-19-related restrictions on public events are modified prior to the meeting.
Members of the public can also call in to listen to the meeting. The call-in (listen only) number is 404-397-1516, access code 280 046 234##.
Those wishing to speak to the board during the “Call to the Public” agenda item may do so at the meeting by filling out a blue speaker card, or by phone using the public comment dial-in number 602-962-9500.
See meeting agenda.
The board will meet again on Nov. 9, beginning at 9 a.m., to conduct interviews with the candidates who are selected for interview at Tuesday’s meeting. That meeting is also at 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Quail Room, in Phoenix and is open to the public. At the Nov. 9 meeting, the board will select from two to five finalists and forward those names to Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration.
Members of the Commission Appointment Recommendation Board are Susan E. Chilton (chair), Charles Ireland Kelly, Edward P. Madden, Phillip D. Townsend and Richard B. Williams.
Per Arizona State Statute 17-202, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board shall assist the governor by interviewing, evaluating and recommending candidates for appointment to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The Commission Appointment Recommendation Board shall recommend at least two, but no more than five, candidates to the governor. The governor must select and appoint a commissioner from the list submitted by the board.
For more information on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission.
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department won two awards, and southern Arizona rancher Ian Tomlinson and his Vera Earl Ranch won one at the Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies annual awards ceremony in Providence, Rhode Island, on Sept. 13. The awards recognize individuals and organizations for their dedication to advancing fish and wildlife conservation.
Arizonans won the Boone and Crockett Club Award and the Stephen Kellert Award.
AZGFD’s Fair Chase Committee was the recipient of this year’s Boone and Crockett Club Award, which honors an agency and team leader for outstanding achievement in promoting and encouraging outdoor ethics.
In 2015, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission adopted a policy related to “fair chase,” a term that applies to hunting as the “ethical, sportsmanlike, and lawful pursuit and taking of any free-ranging wild game animal in a manner that does not give the hunter an improper or unfair advantage over the game animals.” AZGFD subsequently convened an ad hoc fair chase committee, and out of the committee’s deliberations sprang the idea for a social media campaign to “popularize” the concept of fair chase – called the #IamFairChase Campaign. While AZGFD primarily ran the campaign, it was the public members of the committee who were its “thought leaders.”
AZGFD’s Public Affairs and Marketing Teams were the recipients of the Stephen Kellert Award, which honors individual or group efforts for outstanding service in advancing connections between humans and the natural world to all peoples in a diverse and inclusive manner.
The teams were recognized for their combined efforts in several areas:
Developing and implementing the agency’s “Conserve and Protect” campaign, which introduces the agency and its mission to a broader audience.
Shifting the agency outreach culture to be more proactive.
Increasing Spanish-language media outreach that strives to reach a diverse audience and engage nontraditional customers with opportunities to connect with wildlife and enjoy the outdoors.
Establishing its Diversity Communications Work Group, which seeks to create a meaningful, sustainable culture shift driven by ongoing internal conversations and actions.
Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award
Southern Arizona rancher Ian Tomlinson and the Vera Earl Ranch were the recipients of the Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award for their proactive conservation and environmental practices and for continuing to exhibit outstanding stewardship of fish and wildlife resources.
Mr. Tomlinson applies a strong conservation ethic in concert with the ranch business model. He and the Vera Earl Ranch work to promote a healthy ecosystem for all species and are currently working on a climate plan that will make the ranch more resilient in the future. He is highly involved with the local conservation districts and community and embodies good stewardship in all aspects.
