Blue Ridge hosted the Shane Morris Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 17 at the Mountain Meadows Recreation complex in Lakeside.

Steven Halls and Rocky Brown of Blue Ridge finished first and second in the 5,000-meter boys race with times of 15 minutes 40.6 seconds and 16:09.90.

