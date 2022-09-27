Blue Ridge hosted the Shane Morris Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 17 at the Mountain Meadows Recreation complex in Lakeside.
Steven Halls and Rocky Brown of Blue Ridge finished first and second in the 5,000-meter boys race with times of 15 minutes 40.6 seconds and 16:09.90.
For those paying attention, Halls ran this race last year with a time of 18:17.47. Brown shaved his previous year’s time on this race from 19:55.56. The improvement in times for both seniors is simply outstanding. It is common for runners to pick up a minute or so from year to year and they grow and develop. Picking up two or three minutes from the previous year on the same race is impressive. Dedication and hard work always show.
Not to be outdone, Addison Craner, a sophomore for Snowflake, completed the race in 19:11.50, besting her last year’s time of 21:16.93. She was joined by teammates Alesyia Barlow in second and Evalyn Perez in third.
Other top 10 finishers for mountain schools included Ryleigh Smith of Snowflake in seventh, Talitha Applegate of Blue Ridge in eighth, Gianna Girardi of Blue Ridge in ninth and Cian Davis from Alchesay in 10th.
Last year only one girl finished ahead of the 21:00 mark, while this year the top eight runners beat that mark.
Top finishers for the boys included Trey Flake of Snowflake in third, Trevin Flake in seventh, and Andrew Kupfer in eighth, both from Snowflake.
On a larger glance, the top 10 runners all finished the race under the 17:00 mark. Last year only the winner ran that time.
Team results for the boys have Snowflake in first followed by Holbrook in second, Blue Ridge in third and Show Low taking fourth place. The girl teams were lead by Snowflake in first, Blue Ridge in second, Many Farms in third and Alchesay taking fourth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.