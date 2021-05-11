PHOENIX — Caesars Entertainment Inc. in May announced a partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks to launch mobile sports betting in Arizona and build a first-class sportsbook and bar concept on the plaza adjacent to the team’s home, Chase Field.
“We went through a thorough process to identify the ideal partner that would bring experience and the strongest of reputations in legalized gaming,” said D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall. “Caesars is considered the cream of the crop and aligns with our philosophy when it comes to professionalism, brand presentation, customer treatment and best in class William Hill’s mobile sports book product. Equally important, we went through our strong due diligence to find the industry leader in the education and execution of responsible gaming.”
The deal simultaneously grants Caesars Entertainment mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In tandem, Caesars also finalized a multi-year agreement with Major League Baseball to become an authorized gaming operator of the league.
“We have long enjoyed successful gaming operations in Arizona and are delighted to expand into sports betting alongside the Arizona Diamondbacks,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment. “Together, we have the opportunity to create new ways for baseball fans to engage with the game both in-person near the ballpark and online anywhere in Arizona. Our ability to tie those into our Caesars Rewards network will create an unbeatable experience for any sports fan.”
Following recent legislation in Arizona that authorized legal sports betting, the agreement between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment will result in a new sportsbook, sports bar and broadcast studio at the location formerly known as Game 7 Grill on the plaza at Chase Field.
When sports betting becomes available in the state, fans can download the sports book app to make a bet anywhere in the state. Through mobile betting, fans can earn credits and tier status to unlock incredible experiences through the industry-leading loyalty program Caesars Rewards. Credits can be redeemed for hospitality, entertainment, food and beverage and gaming experiences.
, including access to VIP experiences with the D-backs at Chase Field.
As part of the agreement, Caesars Entertainment joins the roster of Arizona Diamondbacks corporate partners. It will be integrated into marketing efforts, including access to signage, and digital assets, starting a new relationship with the D-backs fanbase.
The partnerships with the D-backs and Major League Baseball are the most recent additions to Caesars’ growing list of sports relationships, including a recently announced expanded partnership with the NFL. A part of Caesars Entertainment, William Hill opened the first sportsbook inside a US professional sports complex at Capital One Arena in 2020.
