Dbacks home opener 2023

F-35 fighter jets from Luke Air Force Base flew over Chase Field before first pitch of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 Courtesy/Arizona Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Before Thursday’s home opener put a damper on the start to the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks departed Southern California earlier this week with a respectable 3-3 record to begin one of the toughest April schedules in Major League Baseball.

Splitting both a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and a two-game set against the San Diego Padres, manager Torey Lovullo entered the Diamondbacks clubhouse dissatisfied, yet optimistic about his team’s performance entering their second series against the 2022 NL West champions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.