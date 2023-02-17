Dbacks TV
Buy Now

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday that the league is “prepared” to take back the television rights to 14 MLB teams if Diamond Sports Group fails to pay per their contractual obligations.

 Reece Andrews/Cronkite News

PHOENIX – Major League Baseball is prepared to take back the television rights to 14 teams if Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of the 19 regional Bally Sports Networks, files for bankruptcy, the sport’s commissioner said Wednesday.

Diamond failed to make a $140 million interest payment on its nearly $9 million debt Wednesday, and owes more than $1 billion in rights fees that are due in the first quarter of this year. One of the teams affected is the Arizona Diamondbacks as their television home, Bally Sports Arizona, is one of the networks affected by the financial crisis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.