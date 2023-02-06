D-Backs Hillsboro Hops manager

Before the Arizona Diamondbacks named her the manager of the Hillsboro Hops, a High-A affiliate, Ronnie Gajownik was the first base coach with the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

 Courtesy/MLB.com

PHOENIX – On April 6, Ronnie Gajownik will make history when she walks out of the Gesa Stadium third base dugout in Pasco, Washington, to present the Opening Day lineup for Oregon’s Hillsboro Hops. Gajownik was named manager of the Hops, the High-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Jan. 20, making her the first female manager at the High-A level.

“It’s definitely going to be a roller coaster of a lot of good emotions,” Gajownik said. “I’m … going do my best to hold it in, but there’s definitely going to be excitement, happiness and gratitude.”

