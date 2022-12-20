The Round Valley Elks hosted the visiting Snowflake Lobos in the Dome in Eagar on Thursday Dec. 15.
This would be the first game for many boys on the Lobo team after the Dec. 9 state championship football game.
Looking at the boys roster several of the starters, if not all of them, participated on the football team and so the transition to the hard floor may take a few games.
Initially it looked like a first game for many of the players. However, they did not show significant signs of rust, and while they may have relied on a base offense and defense for the game they were very effective at moving the ball to find the open player.
The Lobos were able to hit shots and it looked like they are in a good spot for the season to take off.
The matchup against the Elks boys game started slow for both teams.
The Lobos spent early portions of the game getting comfortable in the assignments of the game and the Elks struggled with the athletic, speed and size of the Lobos.
The Lobos pushed the second half lead to double digits before the Elks made a run to get the lead back at five points with less than two minutes into the game. The Elks would get an intentional foul call which would give the Lobos two fouls shots and the ball. Easton Butler would hit the free throws and the Lobos would score on the ensuing possession putting them up by nine with less than a minute in the game. They would hold on to win 48-37.
It looks like the schedule for the Lobos is loaded on the back side. So far they have only had three games including the matchup with Round Valley, and they have an early season record of 2-1 after picking up the win against the Elks.
The Elks have been able to play 11 games so far this season and they picked up a win earlier in the week against Valley Sanders. The Elks will be on break till after Christmas.
The Lobos will pick up three more games before Christmas.
The girls game was a good challenge for both teams. The Lady Elks came out early with a full court press that gave the Lady Lobos trouble and the Elks jumped out to an early 12-0 lead before the Lady Lobos would settle into the game and battle back. The teams would head into half time with the Elks up 25-23 over the Lobos.
The Lady Lobos would control much of the second half as they figured out how to counter the full court press of the Elks. The Lady Lobos would take a five-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The game would be a struggle as both teams faced foul trouble and each team would substitute to protect players in foul trouble. The flow of the game would be affected on both sides as each group of five worked to play on the same page.
The Lady Lobos were up by three late in the game and Marykate Hunt would hit a 3 pointer to tie the game with 3:30 to go in the game.
The teams would score back and forth a few more time putting the game at 44-44 with 35 seconds to go in the game.
Brenli Haws would get fouled on a defensive rebound sending her to the line for two shots. She would hit the second shot to put the Lady Elks up by one.
The Lobos would drive down and miss the ensuing shot. The Elks would get the rebound and Ana Arreola would get fouled, which would send her to the line. She would hit both shots giving the Elks a final 47-44 win.
