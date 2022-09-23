The Round Valley Elks started “region” play in the North East Region facing Ganado in the dome Thursday Sept 15th. The game started a string of seven (7) region games for RV that will ultimately determine future playoff opportunities.
RV scored early and often jumping to a halftime lead of 43-6, which would be the final score of the game.
Brody Ziegler started the scoring for the Elks with a 22 yard scamper of the right side and a 2 point conversion put RV up 8-0. The Elks would hold the Hornets on the next possession, and after getting the ball back Ryker Marble would hit Treyson Merrill on a 31 yard pass up the seam. Marble would score on the next play running the QB keeper off the right side. The Elks would hold Ganado once again and Brett Jordan ran the ensuing punt back to the Ganado 1 yard line. Riley Harlan would run it in on the next play for RV putting the Elks up 22-0.
The game was getting out of reach for Ganado early, but they did not give up. The best drive of the night came on their 4th possession as QB Jayden Brown hits Wyatt James on a pass up the sideline and then it was a race to the end zone. 79 yards later Wyatt would be knocked out of bounds around the 1 yard line. Ganado would score 3 plays later.
Speaking to assistant coach Troy Merrill for Round Valley, he felt the team came out and “played aggressive” as they worked on things on both sides of the ball in preparation for the next week.
The benefit for the Elks is the opportunity to substitute younger sophomore and freshman players that normally do not get time on varsity. It can feel overwhelming as the game moves fast for the young players but as they get additional playing time it helps them to be more comfortable on the field.
Troy reflected that the Elks are a young team in general, with only 6 seniors leading the way, and getting players additional playing time outside of practice is a tremendous value for the program. RV was able to get a look at 4 different quarterbacks on the field with varsity backup Brett Jordan getting additional reps after getting some playing time the week before.
The outlook for the Elks is now obviously a tough Show Low team. Coach Merrill shared that Show Low is big, fast, talented, and has great athletes. “It will be a fun game. It will be tough” reflected Merrill as the coaching staff looked forward to a week of preparation to get the team ready to play in Show Low Friday Sept 23rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.