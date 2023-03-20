GCU basketball NCAA tournament
Buy Now

GCU fans showed up in big numbers to cheer on the Lopes against Gonzaga Friday. They had more to cheer about in the first half than the second.

 Matt Venezia/Cronkite News

DENVER — After a sluggish start in its first round NCAA tournament game, No. 14 seed Grand Canyon University found life.

The Antelopes made shots, stopped third-seeded Gonzaga’s complete offense and gave hope for fans of March upsets – including GCU’s own rowdy student section – yearning for another monumental result.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.