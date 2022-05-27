A fishing derby for kids 14 and younger will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on June 4 at Bog Tank on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation and hosted by the White Mountain Apache Game and Fish Department.

Bog Tank will be stocked just for this event. Small fishing tanks with supplied fishing poles and bait will be available for kids 2 to 6 years old.

Free food and drinks will be provided.

Game and Fish will be awarding prizes for the largest fish caught to a boy and a girl in different age categories.

Those ages 15 and older can help but cannot fish.

Bog Tank is 12 miles east of Hon-Dah on State Route 260.

For more information, call 928-338-4385.

