SCOTTSDALE — Arizona State has the most NCAA Division I Women’s golf championship appearances (36) and wins (eight) of any school. Yet decades have passed since the Sun Devils last hosted the championship tournament.
When sophomore Amanda Linner teed off Friday afternoon at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, the Sun Devils opened championship stroke play in their home state for the first time since 1992. They haven’t enjoyed much of a home-field advantage in that time. ASU is 13th out of 24 teams, which would be good enough to survive the weekend, but only the top eight advanced after Monday.
Despite an uneven first day, the team is grateful for the long-awaited opportunity.
“How lucky am I that I get to play my last amateur tournament in my home away from home?” said fifth-year golfer Olivia Mehaffey, who led the Sun Devils with a 1-over-par 73.
The men’s and women’s golf championships are about to begin a three-year residency at Grayhawk, the culmination of a longstanding relationship with ASU. Initially, in 2017, Grayhawk and ASU won the right to host both tournaments in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
On March 11, 2020, the Sun Devils were in Hawaii at the Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, where they won by a dominant 19-stroke margin, hitting their stride with a couple tournaments to go before the highly anticipated championship in their home state. But earlier that day, the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and the next day, the NCAA canceled the season.
A year later, the women’s tournament finally arrived at Grayhawk’s Raptor course, on which three of ASU’s five starters made their championship debuts Friday.
“This experience is just paramount,” ASU coach Missy Farr-Kaye said. “Your sophomores are really freshmen, and your freshmen are freshmen, and it’s a whole different ball game.”
The most experienced player in the squad is Mehaffey, a product of Northern Ireland and “a very special young lady, and a very special Sun Devil,” Farr-Kaye said. The lone senior on the 2019-20 squad, Mehaffey decided to return for a fifth year after the season ended abruptly. Her lengthy tenure provides a link between the current Sun Devils and the 2017 championship-winning group, also coached by Farr-Kaye, from Mehaffey’s freshman year.
“I’ve told the girls stories — what it’s like, how it’s been,” Mehaffey said, “and I think that definitely helps the team. Obviously, it’s a very different team to my first year.”
This year’s Sun Devils entered the championship ranked No. 10, and have had a successful season since returning from their forced hiatus. A native of Surprise, freshman Ashley Menne shot a 66 in the second round of her collegiate debut. Mehaffey recorded a program-record 62 at the Clover Cup in March.
Preliminary stroke play ended Sunday and the top 15 teams and nine other individuals advanced. Monday brought another cut down to eight teams, before the tournament kicks into gear with match play on Tuesday and Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.