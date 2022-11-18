Snowflake has successfully moved up to the 4A classification and was awarded the No. 2-seed in the playoff bracket. The amazing thing about this bracket is just how close all the teams are regarded. If two teams mirror that parity, it is No. 13 Arcadia and the Lobos. Normally a game between two schools seeded so far apart would have the higher seed favored by at least two touchdowns. This looks to be a much closer game. The two teams played two common opponents this season with similar results. Apache Junction beat both teams by 21 points and both beat Chandler Seton Catholic by 20 or more points. Fittingly, in that it is difficult to understand the seeding, Apache Junction is seeded No. 7.
The Titans feature a balanced attack with sophomore QB Braylen Rooney throwing for 1,196 yards and senior RB Quintyn Isabell running for 1,006. Rooney completed 50.2% of his passes and threw nine interceptions against 11 touchdowns. They will count on keeping the Lobo defense guessing and controlling the clock to offset any advantages Snowflake might have in the game. Snowflake features a great pass rush led by Jordan Mowers who had 4½ sacks and 24 QB hurries. Bradon Frost with four interceptions and Davyn McCray with three are ballhawks who can take advantage of the pressure Mowers and company will put on Rooney. Jett McCray with 669 yards and JJ Lerma with 416 lead a potent running attack for the Lobos, which should counter the time control the Titans will attempt and force the visitors to pass. Adding to that advantage will be the weather as snow and cold are predicted for Friday in Snowflake. That should play right into the hands of coach Kay Solomon’s Lobos and lead to a victory.
The Show Low Cougars will take on the Thatcher Eagles for the 3A semifinals at a neutral site. The 12-0 Eagles have been ranked first from the first week ratings came out and have never really been challenged. Beating No. 2-seeded Phoenix Eastmark in the second week of the season secured that ranking. Show Low’s 11-1 record is also impressive as its only loss came to Snowflake. The two teams have played two common opponents with similar results. This match-up could very well be a donnybrook with both teams slugging it our on the line and trying to match up in the speed category.
The Eagles’ Brandon Napier is both the leading passer and rusher for Thatcher with 795 yards rushing and 370 passing. RB Ayden Bingham gives the Eagles a 1-2 punch with 791 yards rushing, a 9.6 yard per carry average, and 12 touchdowns. The option attack with both backs is the bread-and-butter of the Eagle offense.
The Eagles have a perfect balance to their potent offense with a defense that has yielded just 12.75 points per game. That defense will be sternly tested by the speed of the Cougar attack which has its own potent 1-2 punch in Ryan Kishbaugh and Nash Brewer. Kishbaugh rushed for 848 yards in just nine games while Brewer also had 848 yards and 16 touchdowns while playing in 11 games. Brewer threw for 1,531 yards passing completing nearly 60% of his passes for 21 touchdowns. Kishbaugh scored 14 touchdowns evenly splitting them between rushing and receiving.
Balancing the Cougar attack is a defense that gave up 12.2 points per game led by Gabe Benally with seven sacks, 8.2 tackles per game and 14 QB hurries and Cutter Pepper with four sacks and 16 QB hurries. Beneficiaries of the great pass rush of the Cougars are Ryan Kishbaugh with seven interceptions, and Jermey Kishbaugh and Nash Brewer with four interceptions apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.