Snowflake has successfully moved up to the 4A classification and was awarded the No. 2-seed in the playoff bracket. The amazing thing about this bracket is just how close all the teams are regarded. If two teams mirror that parity, it is No. 13 Arcadia and the Lobos. Normally a game between two schools seeded so far apart would have the higher seed favored by at least two touchdowns. This looks to be a much closer game. The two teams played two common opponents this season with similar results. Apache Junction beat both teams by 21 points and both beat Chandler Seton Catholic by 20 or more points. Fittingly, in that it is difficult to understand the seeding, Apache Junction is seeded No. 7.

The Titans feature a balanced attack with sophomore QB Braylen Rooney throwing for 1,196 yards and senior RB Quintyn Isabell running for 1,006. Rooney completed 50.2% of his passes and threw nine interceptions against 11 touchdowns. They will count on keeping the Lobo defense guessing and controlling the clock to offset any advantages Snowflake might have in the game. Snowflake features a great pass rush led by Jordan Mowers who had 4½ sacks and 24 QB hurries. Bradon Frost with four interceptions and Davyn McCray with three are ballhawks who can take advantage of the pressure Mowers and company will put on Rooney. Jett McCray with 669 yards and JJ Lerma with 416 lead a potent running attack for the Lobos, which should counter the time control the Titans will attempt and force the visitors to pass. Adding to that advantage will be the weather as snow and cold are predicted for Friday in Snowflake. That should play right into the hands of coach Kay Solomon’s Lobos and lead to a victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.