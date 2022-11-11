The Mogollon Mustangs will be on the field Saturday seeking its third straight 1A Arizona Football Championship. They will be facing a familiar foe in Williams which was knocked from its #1 slot in 1A football in October by the Mustangs 36-24. There is no doubt that the Vikings will want to spoil the party for the three-peat seeking Mustangs and avenge that earlier loss.
The Vikings are led by quarterback Danny Siegfried who threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns in their 56-38 victory over #1-seeded Hayden on Friday evening. Running back Drew Logan ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns also on Friday night to give the Cowboys a second threat for the Mustangs to keep in check.
Coach Rick Samon’s Mustangs have improved in every game this season and that was very evident as they avenged an earlier loss to #2 St. David on Saturday. That improvement will be needed again if the Mustangs are going to pull off the amazing feat of three championships in a row.
The Game of the Big Cats
The #4-seeded Show Low Cougars will host the #5-seeded Paradise Honors Panthers in a quarterfinal match in the 3A Arizona football championships on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. The 3A championship bracket had all home teams win on this last Friday and the Cougars are looking to continue that trend this Friday.
The Panthers are a worthy and formidable foe and will have to be taken seriously by the Cougars if they are to move on in the playoffs. The Panthers defeated Payson 26-24 in the first round and were led by QB Gage Baker and RB Vance Cooper. Baker threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns and Cooper ran for 128 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown receiving to lead the charge over Payson.
The Cougars have demonstrated a dominant defense all season and they will need for that unit to step up against the potent Panthers from Surprise. If they do and QB Nash Brewer and RB Ryan Kishbaugh do their normal good work on the offensive side of the ball, the Cougars could be on their way to the semifinals in the 3A football championship run.
As has occurred all season, Coach Carlo Hernandez will surely have his Cougars ready to defend their home territory no matter what the weather might bring.
Elks Travel to Tucson in Quest for Championship
The #6 Round Valley Elks, fresh off a 26-13 victory over Florence, will travel to Tucson to battle #3 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy in the quarterfinals of the 3A football playoffs on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. The Lions beat ALA-West Foothills 35-0 in its first-round game.
The key offensive players for the Lions are QB Bubba Mustain, who completed 13 of 19 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, and RB Abraham Grajeda, who gained 41 yards on 10 carries. Mustain’s favorite target seems to be his brother Tyler Mustain who caught three passes for 133 yards including a 63 yard touchdown in Friday night’s victory.
The Elks will rely on the all-around play of QB Ryker Marble who will need to be firing on all cylinders against the very strong Lion defense. The Elks have played tough defense all year and they will have to bring their “A” game to defeat the favored Pusch Ridge team. Coach Brad Baca’s team is very capable of doing just that.
