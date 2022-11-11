Mogollon Goes for Third Straight

The Mogollon Mustangs will be on the field Saturday seeking its third straight 1A Arizona Football Championship. They will be facing a familiar foe in Williams which was knocked from its #1 slot in 1A football in October by the Mustangs 36-24. There is no doubt that the Vikings will want to spoil the party for the three-peat seeking Mustangs and avenge that earlier loss.

