PHOENIX — New legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey ensures that landowners and lessees of private or public land can avoid liability for injuries or damages sustained by recreational users for unknown conditions on their property or when the owner or lessee provides warning of a dangerous condition.
The bill, HB 2130, goes into effect on Sept. 24 and will provide that a recreational user accepts the risks created by his or her activities on the property and that the user must exercise reasonable care in those activities.
In addition, the bill holds recreational users liable to an owner for any damage to the land, property, livestock or crops that the user may cause while on that land.
A stakeholder group consisting of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, Arizona Farm and Ranch Group, members of the Arizona Legislature, executive agency staff and others worked collaboratively to advance this bill in response to concerns that the increase in recreational activities and a growing number of lawsuits filed by outdoor recreationists created an unfair liability situation for landowners and lessees.
The bill helps mitigate the concerns and ensures continued reasonable access and responsible use of state trust lands by authorized sportsmen and other recreational users while fairly distributing accountability and liability such that no landowner, lessee or taxpayer assumes all costs for defending against lawsuits.
The bill also furthers the joint missions of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission and the state Land Department (ASLD).
Encouraging greater responsibility among recreational users on state trust land will prevent damage to wildlife habitat, discourage trash dumping and allow for more efficient management of the roughly 8-million-acre rural land footprint managed by ASLD.
HB 2130 was sponsored by Rep. Gail Griffin (R-District 14) and was formally supported by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission.
It was signed into law by Ducey on May 20.
CWD seminars on schedule
PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department encourages all deer and elk hunters to attend an upcoming workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease, a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals.
A total of five workshops were scheduled and one has already been held. The other four will be conducted at department regional offices. All of the workshops will include a short lecture (20 to 30 minutes), followed by an outdoor demonstration (also 20 to 30 minutes) on how to collect and submit the required lymph node tissue sampling for testing. There also will be opportunities to speak with wildlife health personnel, including technicians, as well as wildlife managers.
• 9 a.m. Saturday: 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop
• 6 p.m. Thursday: 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix
• 9 a.m. Aug. 27: 3500 S. Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff
AZGFD has been testing for the presence of the disease in Arizona since 1998 and has tested more than 30,000 samples. While CWD has been found in the neighboring states of Utah, New Mexico and Colorado, the disease has not been detected in Arizona. CWD has not been documented to cause disease in people.
Fires, flooding limit hunting access near Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Game and Fish Department advises hunters that the recent Tunnel and Pipeline fires, and subsequent burn-scar flooding, have resulted in serious safety issues that will impact public access into these areas near Flagstaff.
The Coconino National Forest has closed portions of game management units 7E and 11M to address these issues. These closures will limit hunting access for all hunts in 2022. AZGFD is working closely with the Forest to ensure hunters will have as much access into these units as safely as possible.
The U.S. Forest Service administratively closes lands for various reasons, including safety concerns. These types of closures are not necessarily limited to vehicular travel; they also may include access by foot. All hunters are urged to be safe, follow all restrictions, and plan ahead to determine areas of access for their hunts.
“All of us want to be out enjoying the forest, but it is not worth the risk of injury or death to unlawfully be in an area that has been temporarily closed for valid safety concerns,” said Colby Walton, wildlife manager for Unit 7.
