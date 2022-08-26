HEBER — Reigning Arizona 1A state football champion Mogollon opened its season with a convincing 44-0 victory over Superior at home on Friday.
Coach Rick Samon’s Mustangs were riding a 21-game winning streak and it soon became evident early in the contest that No. 22 was coming.
Consistent 22-point first and second quarters put the game out of the Panthers’ reach early.
The Panthers tried to surprise the Mustangs by opening the game with an unsuccessful onside kick. Getting the ball on their own 48-yard line and moving to the opponent’s 47-yard line on an offside penalty, it took just three plays to garner the game’s first score.
Quarterback Kyson Owens began with a 16-yard run, Blayk Kelton added 14 more, and Owens finished with a 17-yard scamper and the Mustangs were on the board 1:46 into the game.
Kelton ran in the conversion and Mogollon led 8-0.
After a short kickoff and two illegal procedure penalties against Superior, the Panthers were at their own 36-yard line with a first-and-20. After three running plays got 5 yards, the Panthers went for it on fourth-and-5 and were stopped.
A pass by Owens to Payton Reidhead netted 20 yards and after a holding penalty set the Mustangs back 10 yards, Owens dashed the final 32 yards for his second touchdown of the evening.
Adding insult to injury, Owens also ran for the two-point conversion and the Mustangs held a 16-0 lead with 8:25 remaining in the first quarter.
A deeper kickoff left the Panthers at their own 31-yard line, but an illegal substitution penalty put them first and 15 at the 26-yard line. The Mustang defense held and on fourth down the Panthers fumbled and after a wild scramble with players from both teams seemingly gaining possession, the Mustangs recovered on the visitor’s 45-yard line.
The first play that the Mustangs did not show success ensued and an Owens pass to Brock Reidhead resulted in a 5-yard loss.
The Mogollon team quickly recovered, and Owens threw to Bryson Kelton for a 24-yard gain, to Brock Reidhead for 12 yards, and then Payton Reidhead covered the last 19 yards on a rush up the middle for the touchdown.
The conversion try for two points failed and the Mustangs had a first quarter lead of 22-0.
Again, Superior was held on downs and the Mustangs took over on the Panthers’ 34-yard line as the first quarter ended.
The second quarter started with an incomplete pass followed by completions to Brock Reidhead for 20 yards and Payton Reidhead for 16. Blayk Kelton rushed for the last yard for a 28-0 lead.
Samon then called on Alexis Blasingame to kick the extra point and she double banked it in off the crossbar and right upright for a 29-0 Mustang lead.
Superior fumbled the kickoff and the Mustangs recovered at the Panthers’ 9-yard line. From there, Blayk Kelton scored his second touchdown in less than a minute.
Payton Reidhead followed that by catching an Owens pass for the two-point conversion and Mogollon had cruised to a 37-0 lead.
The Panthers finally displayed a little life and put together a 34-yard drive. Unfortunately, the drive ended with a sack and fumble recovery by Kyton Tomlinson and the Mustangs took over on their own 36-yard line.
Owens ran the ball for 10 yards on two carries and an offside penalty on Superior put the ball on the Panthers’ 49-yard line.
From there Payton Reidhead was not to be denied as he covered the full 49 yards for his second touchdown of the night. Blasingame split the uprights with her extra-point kick and Mogollon was up 44-0.
Superior went on to record just its third first down of the game, but time ran out and the teams headed for the locker room with the Mustangs ahead 44-0 at the end of the first half.
Samon played his starters sparingly in the second half choosing instead to play his bench players. Both teams remained between the 20-yard lines and there was no more scoring to be done.
Owens led the Mustangs in rushing with five carries for 72 yards with Payton Reidhead gaining 68 on only two carries. Owens added 109 yards on 7 of 11 passes for 181 total yards for the game. Payton Reidhead caught four of those passes for 71 yards.
Mogollon’s next opponent is San Manuel at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Miners defeated Anthem Prep 30-14 in their first game of the season so they should be a better match-up for the Mustangs.
