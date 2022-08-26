Traditional football powers Blue Ridge and St. Johns face off for this week’s White Mountain High School Football Game of the Week.
The two teams have not played each other in the past two years. Their last two games against each other were in 2018 (St. Johns won 27-18) and in 2019 (Blue Ridge won 19-15).
This year looks like it could once again kindle the rivalry and produce another close game.
The Redskins will be playing their first game of the season while the Yellowjackets (0-1) are coming off a hard-fought 17-10 loss to Payson on Friday.
Payson’s winning score was scored with just 22 seconds left in the game.
Neither the Redskins nor the Yellowjackets return a lot of seniors (five for the Redskins, four for the Yellowjackets) so a lot will depend upon the early development of sophomores and juniors, especially at the skill positions.
St. Johns returns more experienced linemen so if the game is decided in the trenches along the line of scrimmage, the Redskins might have a slight advantage.
Blue Ridge coach Jeremy Hathcock, who’s in his second year with the Yellowjackets, has stated that his athletes in skill positions (quarterback, running back, wide receiver and defensive back) are solid and will make good decisions under pressure.
Jon Richardson, the Redskins first-year coach, sees strength along both sides of the line as well as a smart and knowledgeable squad with a high football IQ.
Any way you look at this game, it should be a competitive one played by two very game squads. Fans from both schools are going to see good fundamental football played with a lot of energy.
