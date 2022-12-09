The Snowflake Lobos have a very good habit of playing in football championship games. In 2020 and 2021, the Lobos brought home 3A championship trophies. For their prowess and success, Snowflake was “rewarded” by being moved up to the 4A classification. The Lobos just proceeded to get on another roll and once again are playing for a football state championship. No matter the classification, the Lobos answer the call.

The opponent for this year’s game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe will be the No. 1-ranked American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North Eagles. The Eagles and Lobos are no strangers to each other as they met on Oct. 14 in Snowflake. In that game, ALA got out to a quick lead of 31-7 at halftime and held on for the 31-21 victory.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.