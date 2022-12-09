The Snowflake Lobos have a very good habit of playing in football championship games. In 2020 and 2021, the Lobos brought home 3A championship trophies. For their prowess and success, Snowflake was “rewarded” by being moved up to the 4A classification. The Lobos just proceeded to get on another roll and once again are playing for a football state championship. No matter the classification, the Lobos answer the call.
The opponent for this year’s game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe will be the No. 1-ranked American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North Eagles. The Eagles and Lobos are no strangers to each other as they met on Oct. 14 in Snowflake. In that game, ALA got out to a quick lead of 31-7 at halftime and held on for the 31-21 victory.
The Lobos are looking to square things for the season and come home with the 4A championship trophy.
Snowflake coach Kay Solomon stated that the Lobos “will try to correct the mistakes that helped ALA jump out to an early lead” in the earlier meeting. The difficulty will come by trying to do that against the “very talented players that they have on both sides of the ball.”
The Lobos’ mistakes included a fumble and an interception in the first quarter that lead to a 24-0 deficit. Controlling the ball and avoiding the turnovers will be key for Snowflake in the state championship game.
Solomon showed in the semifinal win over Oro Valley Canyon del Oro that he was not reluctant to use some of his talented defensive players to augment his very consistent offensive unit. Allowing seniors Bradden Lewis and Matthew Brimhall to take some of the pressure off running backs Jett McCray and JJ Lerma gave fresh legs to the Lobos’ running game in the fourth quarter and resulted in a victory. Look for Solomon to again put his players on the field where it will give them the best chance at victory.
In reflecting on the differences in the 3A championship seasons and the current 4A run to the championship game, Solomon talked about being “very excited for the opportunity to play in Sun Devil Stadium.” For years, the staff at Snowflake and the coaches from the White Mountains area have “asserted that the smaller schools should be given that opportunity to play in large venues as other states do. The big boys definitely get a little more love with the large venue, a media day and team tours of ASU Stadium.”
Solomon further stated, “That’s all fun and exciting, but it all boils down to trying our best to win one more game this season. That will be our primary focus all week long.”
This looks like it will be another close game for the Lobos, and when the defense has an opportunity to keep it close in these playoff games they have come out victorious. This could very well be another one of those games that leads to a parade down Main Street, Snowflake, Arizona, USA!
