GCU Baseball
Fans file into their seats before Grand Canyon’s baseball game against Tennessee at Brazell Field at GCU Ballpark. Over 4,400 fans attended the game, the fourth-highest attendance in the facility’s history.

 Nicholas Hodell/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — In the bottom of the seventh inning at Brazell Field, Grand Canyon University caught its most important break against No. 2 Tennessee at the MLB Desert Invitational.

A throwing error from Tennessee shortstop Austen Jaslove on a routine ground ball gave GCU sophomore first baseman Eli Paton the opportunity to score from third and give the Antelopes a 4-3 lead, one they would not give up.

