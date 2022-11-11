EAGAR — The Florence Gophers brought their 8-2 record to face the Round Valley Elks for a first-round playoff game to the Round Valley Dome on Nov. 4.
The Gophers used their size to give the Elks trouble on both sides of the scrimmage line for most of the night, but the Elks eventually prevailed 26-13.
On the first play of the game, Round Valley quarterback Ryker Marble ran for 25 yards before fumbling the ball away to the Gophers.
Florence ran two plays before Josh Jackson fumbled the ball back to the Elks. This turnover bug would show up again a few times in the game.
The Elks went three-and-out on the next possession while Florence mounted an 80-yard drive by running and throwing led by sophomore quarterback Logan Stenson.
On a third-and-5 at the 5-yard line Stenson was hit by Riley Harlan at the 4-yard line and the Gophers were kept out of the end zone. To make matters worse for Florence, a field goal attempt missed wide right.
Florence held the Elks to another three-and-out and got the ball back around the 50. The Gophers fumbled on the next play, and the Elks took over around the 38 of Round Valley.
Marble ran for about 11 yards but fumbled again, although the Elks recovered the ball. The Elks drove to the 18-yard line, and Kevin Flores kicked a field goal to give the Elks a 3-0 lead in the second quarter.
The Elks forced a punt on the next possession and got the ball back around the Gophers’ 47. Round Valley drove to around the 23 and was set up to for Flores to kick another field goal.
Again, Round Valley held the Gophers and forced a punt. The Elks took possession around their 45-yard line and two plays later Marble hit Brody Ziegler on a 61-yard pass and run touchdown that put the Elks ahead 12-0 after a failed two-point conversion attempt.
The Gophers took the ensuing kickoff and drove down the field in the final minutes of the first half. A field goal try was blocked at the Elks’ 14-yard line by Gauge Baker to end the first half.
In the second half, Round Valley held the Gophers on their first drive, but after a few running plays the Elks fumbled the ball back to the Gophers around the 44-yard line of Florence. The Gophers gave the ball back to the Elks on an interception that initially was taken back for about a 65-yard touchdown by Marble, but the play was nullified by a penalty with the Elks keeping the ball. They turned it back to the Gophers on a failure to convert on downs after a short drive.
The Gophers returned to their early game plan of using a heavy dose of the run behind a significantly bigger offensive line in the fourth quarter. The long drive was capped by a 1-yard run by Kanein Neal that cut Round Valley’s lead to 12-7.
Round Valley responded by driving 65 yards by running the ball and scoring on a 2-yard run by Baker. The extra point put the Elks up 19-7 with around six minutes to play.
Florence’s Stenson took the second snap on the next possession and ran 75 yards to the end zone to keep Florence in the game with a score of 19-13.
The Elks started the next possession on their 20-yard line and drove down the field and scored again on a 1-yard run by Kyle Clark for a 26-13 lead with less than two minutes left.
On the final possession of the game the Elks sacked the Gophers and later killed the clock.
Elks coach Brad Baca had indicated that they have enjoyed the group of kids on the team and hoped the team would “keep playing well enough each week of the playoffs to keep this thing going.”
Assistant coach and defensive coordinator Troy Merrill felt the team did a good job on defense in holding the Gophers for most of the night. He also felt the offense did better as the game went on and hoped the team could continue to work on some of the “small things” to help the team get better.
Round Valley advanced to the quarterfinals to face the third-ranked Tucson Pusch Ridge on Friday.
Merrill reflected that there are a lot of similarities between the Elks and the Lions. Similar size and offensive scheme were among those things in common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.