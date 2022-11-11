Gauge Baker.2

Round Valley’s Gauge Baker hops into Florence’s play to block a field goal attempt by Ty O’Rourke to end the first half of the Nov. 4 game in Eagar.

 Kristina Madrid/Special to the Independent

EAGAR — The Florence Gophers brought their 8-2 record to face the Round Valley Elks for a first-round playoff game to the Round Valley Dome on Nov. 4.

The Gophers used their size to give the Elks trouble on both sides of the scrimmage line for most of the night, but the Elks eventually prevailed 26-13.

