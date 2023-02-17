Diamonbacks spring training
Diamondbacks reliever Blake Walston throws a pitch to catcher Jose Herrera so hard that his hat nearly falls off.

 Brevin Monroe/Cronkite News

SCOTTSDALE – The sweet sound of baseballs hitting mitts filled the air at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick this week as Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

While the NFL season ended with a Super Bowl in Glendale last Sunday and the WM Phoenix Open came to a stirring finish, another sports season begins as 15 MLB teams report to Cactus League spring training sites across the Valley over the next week.

