Final Four

For the first time since 2017, the Valley will host the Final Four next year at State Farm Stadium on April 6 and April 8.

 Hayden Cilley/Cronkite News

HOUSTON — After six years, the Final Four is returning to Arizona. Since the biggest event in college basketball last took place here, the Valley of the Sun has hosted an NBA Finals, an MLB wild-card game, a Super Bowl and the annual WM Phoenix Open.

With the constant carousel of sporting events, one city knows how to maximize the benefits: Houston. The city has hosted four men’s Final Fours, two Super Bowls and the yearly Texas Bowl. A Harris County official recently projected at least a $270 million economic impact for Houston for this year’s tournament, a number that Arizona is looking to match, or even exceed.

