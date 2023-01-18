Quick story: This past weekend was my wife’s first time watching the Dallas Cowboys play in the postseason. She spent the entire 60 minutes of game time alternating between hyperventilating, stress-pacing, biting her nails and often asking, “So if we lose, we’re out? Like, out, out? Like done?”

Yes, the NFL playoffs can be stressful, but veteran viewers know there’s nothing better than watching sudden-death matchups filled with the league’s best teams, except the Buccaneers. The NFL wild card round made for some fantastic viewing and more than a few close games, but also concluded in the most predictable manner possible.

