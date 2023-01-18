Quick story: This past weekend was my wife’s first time watching the Dallas Cowboys play in the postseason. She spent the entire 60 minutes of game time alternating between hyperventilating, stress-pacing, biting her nails and often asking, “So if we lose, we’re out? Like, out, out? Like done?”
Yes, the NFL playoffs can be stressful, but veteran viewers know there’s nothing better than watching sudden-death matchups filled with the league’s best teams, except the Buccaneers. The NFL wild card round made for some fantastic viewing and more than a few close games, but also concluded in the most predictable manner possible.
That’s the best reason I can give for why I went 6-0 in my wild card predictions; it’s not like I did any “actual” work when I chose those teams to win. It wasn’t hard to predict the 49ers beating the Seahawks, especially after they had done that twice in the regular season.
The same situation applied to the Bengals’ win over the Ravens, a division rival who Cincinnati defeated just one week earlier. The Bills survived the Dolphins, despite three turnovers, and they each won once in the regular season. However, Miami won only two games after its bye week in week 11, so it was hardly a fair fight.
Funny enough, many teams carried over the same major issues they sustained throughout most of the regular season. Crazy how those problems didn’t completely disappear just because they made it in the postseason.
It was an unwelcome awakening for the Chargers, who allowed the third-largest comeback in playoff history after losing to the durable, if not slow-starting Jaguars. And while the public afforded some credibility to the Buccaneers and their quarterback’s playoff past, not many were shocked when they completely broke down against the Cowboys.
For some, the Vikings’ loss may have been a surprise, but there’s a reason Vegas favored Minnesota by the three points afforded to them by home-field advantage. Anyone who wasn’t blinded by “skol” pride knew the exceptionally well-coached and confident Giants could beat them.
But will New York’s underdog ruggedness be enough to top the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles? Is Jacksonville resilient enough to take on the rested Chiefs? Will Dallas’ inconsistency plague it in a playoff rematch with San Francisco? Will the Bills’ luck run out when the Bengals come to town?
I don’t know, mostly because the games haven’t aired yet. But I can guess! So, let’s guess and see what the NFL divisional round has for the league’s final eight teams.
Jaguars @ Chiefs
2:30 p.m. Saturday
The only thing worse than having to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason is having to play them in their house after they’ve had a rest. However, the Jaguars have more than earned their right to play against one of the AFC’s elite teams.
Team breakdowns, like the one by Los Angeles last week, don’t happen unless the opposing team plays its best ball. This young Jacksonville team did that, mostly. The Jags won nine games this year and were lucky enough to take their division at the very last possible second.
The Chiefs, on the other hand, easily won their division, which they’ve dominated since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the starting position in 2018, and easily took the top seed in the AFC. Their roster is battle tested and coach Andy Reid has 19 playoff wins, tied for third-most in history.
The Chiefs win, heading to their fifth AFC championship game in just as many years and the Jaguars look forward to a hopeful and bright 2023 season.
Giants @ Eagles
6:15 p.m. Saturday
I don’t even have to look at the Vegas odds to tell you the Eagles are probably favored by 30 points at least. The Eagles easily earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC, losing just three times in the regular season and earning themselves the same record as the Chiefs. Quarterback Jalen Hurts just had himself an MVP season and his team is top 10 in all the categories that matter.
As my divisional rival, my disdain for this Philadelphia football team burns brighter than I will ever be allowed to tell you, but I give them their flowers when they earn them. I’ve done the same for New York, which should have been a non-factor this year while it was busy rebuilding behind first-year coach Brian Daboll and a quarterback, Daniel Jones, who had never even seen the postseason.
I’m excited to see what moves the Giants make in the offseason and see how they plan to build on this year’s success. The NFC East won’t retain its position as “NFC Beast” unless all teams come to play, and what’s football without some good competition? And after they lose handily to the Eagles, they can start looking forward to accomplishing all that much sooner!
I can’t convince myself that Philly’s success stops at the postseason door. The Eagles have been good, often great, and it’s going to take more than the B-plus Giants to make me risk my perfect playoff prediction record. Philadelphia can “fly, Eagles, fly” until they “cry, Eagles, cry” in the NFC Championship.
Bengals @ Bills
1 p.m. Sunday
I hardly spoke about Bills safety Damar Hamlin and the cardiac episode he suffered in his team’s week 17 matchup with the Bengals. Deadlines at a twice-weekly paper make it difficult to stay current, but I’m happy to report that Hamlin has been released from the hospital and even visited his teammates ahead of their playoff win last Sunday.
The incident shocked and humbled the NFL and its fans, reminding many that, at the end of the day, these celebrity athletes are still human: made of flesh and bone. The emotion from that game was overwhelming and will no doubt trickle into this divisional matchup between those same two teams.
When at full strength, the Bills are among the most consistent in the NFL, despite frequent mistakes that often fail to prove costly because of the team’s immense talent. Some would call that “luck,” but the team’s success cannot be denied even when it defies conventional football logic.
The Bengals aren’t perfect but have a much better history of bottling their mistakes when it matters most. Quarterback Joe Burrow is playoff tested, hoping to reach the same Super Bowl stage he and his teammates occupied in February of last year. He’s backed by a team that hasn’t lost since week 8.
I wish Hamlin a full and quick recovery and I look forward to Buffalo’s improvement in the coming season. But this win goes to the Bengals, making for a repeat AFC championship with the Chiefs. Doesn’t that sound fun?
Cowboys @ 49ers
4:30 p.m. Sunday
My anti-Cowboys editor thought he was clever when he changed the headline in my last column to “Once and for all, Cowboys to win,” but darned if it didn’t feel good to walk into the office on Tuesday morning, smug as a bug in a rug. I don’t gloat much though, mainly because exhibiting any signs of excitement about my Dallas Cowboys only makes the fall back down to Earth that much more painful.
Dallas’ blowout performance over the lowly Buccaneers earned them a date with the 49ers: (possibly) the NFL’s most dominant and unpredictable team, but easily the league’s biggest anomaly. Coach Kyle Shanahan and his staff are sitting pretty with a disturbingly good defensive unit and one of the most effective offenses in the league.
The weird part is, even after hot swapping quarterbacks throughout the regular season and entering the playoffs with the last pick in the draft starting under center, the 49ers still earned 13 wins and showed no signs of slowing down when they stomped the Seahawks.
The second biggest anomaly award goes to Dallas, whose blowout victories must be compared to their landslide losses. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads the league in points scored since his return from injury in week 7, but also leads the league in turnovers, despite missing five games.
Adversity is always abundant in today’s NFL and both teams have had their fair share. The 49ers have shown grit all year and they won’t be going down without a fight, but 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has not seen a dominant defense like the one currently preparing in Dallas, and linebacker Micah Parsons is due for some postseason sacks.
Expect a monstrous showing from San Francisco at home, but I’m picking the Cowboys to beat the 49ers in the divisional round. And for good measure, I will gloat about it on Monday morning, just to see what else I could get away with. Is that considered a jinx?
Jacob Hernandez went 6-0 (100%) in his NFL wild card playoff predictions after going 73-33 (68.87%) over the last six weeks of the regular season. He turned 28 years old Thursday, so if you didn’t know already, he’s basically a baby with a beard.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who recently celebrated his team’s first road playoff victory in his lifetime. Is that funny or just sad?
