First, a moment of silence for the Broncos, who joined the Texans and Bears to be among the first few teams to be officially eliminated from playoff contention. I’d make a joke about them, but I refuse to put more effort into those teams than the coaching staff or general managers have.
Instead, I’m going to use the effort to complain about the games I incorrectly called, starting with shake ’n’ Baker Mayfield, who landed with the Rams mere days before he spoiled my Raiders win prediction.
The Titans couldn’t overcome four turnovers to pull out a win against the Jaguars, the Seahawks’ playoff hopes took a big hit from the unruly Panthers, and Justin Herbert settled a long week of quarterback talk when his Chargers gave Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins one of the worst losses they’ve seen all year.
All in all, I went 9-3 in week 14. Let’s see what week 15 has in store for us.
Cardinals @ Broncos
2:05 p.m. Sunday
The Broncos played their best game of the season against the Chiefs and the Cardinals were left bloody and broken after their loss to the Pats. At time of this writing, I’m unsure if Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray will play in this game, but Arizona has been slowly falling apart in recent weeks and Denver doesn’t seem to care what happens to its season. I’m giving it to Denver, purely based off “a dog that’s cornered” mentality.
49ers @ Seahawks
6:15 p.m. Thursday
This game will have already concluded before this newspaper ends up your hands, which means I’ll know if I was right before everyone else does. Is that fair? No, but neither is what the 49ers have been doing to teams as of late. The Niners were dominant in their win over the Buccaneers last week, thanks in part to rookie QB Brock Purdy’s NFL history-making debut performance. That spells disaster for the Seahawks, so San Francisco wins, and the NFC trembles.
Colts @ Vikings
11 a.m. Saturday
Minnesota continually fails to convince me it is a true, top-tier NFC team. I correctly called the Vikings would lose to the explosive Lions, so why not indulge gambler’s fallacy and “let it ride.” At 4-8-1, it’s laughable that Indianapolis has a shot at its division title, but nothing is impossible. The Colts play hard, and I expect them to do that against the Vikings and leave with a win.
Ravens @ Browns
2:30 p.m. Saturday
No Lamar Jackson, no problem? Not quite. The Ravens looked terrible as they barely beat the Steelers, but in today’s NFL, a win is a win. Going from one division matchup to another isn’t easy, and my gut’s telling me they don’t have enough good karma for two big breaks in a row. Cleveland will bounce back with a win at home.
Dolphins @ Bills
6:15 p.m. Saturday
I don’t know what’s going on in Miami. The Dolphins have lost two in a row, and they’ve looked ugly doing it, and Buffalo’s take-no-prisoners style of football doesn’t bode well for a team trying to get it together in December. The Bills won’t blow them out, but they will win, and it’s going to be equally sad and fun to watch.
Falcons @ Saints
11 a.m. Sunday
There are no winning records in the NFC South, and while neither has been officially eliminated for playoff contention both teams have been playing as if they are. The Saints have a home-field advantage, and for a division this poor in quality, that’s as good a reason as any to hand them a win and move on. Atlanta used its bye week to give rookie QB Desmond Ridder some time to work out and learn the playbook, which I see as officially pulling the plug on its season.
Steelers @ Panthers
11 a.m. Sunday
Carolina enters week 15 only one game behind the Buccaneers, who are beaten, battered and probably left better out at sea. So, who takes the NFC South? Carolina probably makes the easiest argument and seeing how Pittsburgh is all but lifeless, let’s give the Panthers a win and pray for a Brady-less postseason. Amen.
Eagles @ Bears
11 a.m. Sunday
Philadelphia, at 12-1, became the first team to earn a guaranteed spot at the playoff table with its win over the lousy, good for nothing Giants. I’m not bitter, why do you ask? Chicago is coming in from a bye and will make it close, but Philly’s D will be nothing short of brutal as the Eagles kick the Bears aside and look forward to Dallas in week 16. Isn’t that something?
Chiefs @ Texans
11 a.m. Sunday
Bill Belichick’s recent stumbles bring his “best coach of all time” status into question, and if you’re looking for my nomination, it would be KC coach Andy Reid. He plays to win, not for player stats or accolades, but for the team. Mr. Reid, if you’re listening, go easy on the Texans for they know not what they do.
Lions @ Jets
11 a.m. Sunday
Chances are, Detroit won’t catch the Vikings, but some amazing things have come from wild card teams. For example, Eli Manning and the 2007 Giants ruined New England’s perfect year. Do the Lions have that kind of potential? Who knows, but they’re ninth in the NFC right now, same place the Giants were back in week 15 of ’07. That’s got to make you wonder. Anyways, the Lions win, and the Jets can remain content being the third best team in the AFC East.
Cowboys @ Jaguars
11 a.m. Sunday
After a rough win over the Texans, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III tweeted, “The Cowboys did what great teams do: they won when they were completely off.” This is true, but it didn’t make watching the game any less headache-inducing. The Jaguars are fighting for pride at this point, and that makes them just as deadly as any top 10 team, but I suspect the Cowboys will find a way to get back on track and leave Miami with a few fresh tans and a win.
Patriots @ Raiders
2:05 p.m. Sunday
New England has beaten Las Vegas in seven of its last eight contests, but that was back when the Raiders were still terrorizing Southern California and a certain someone was making a case for “greatest quarterback of all time.” Las Vegas is itching to ruin someone else’s playoff hopes, so the Raiders win, and I’ll find out from the highlight reel being showed during one of the best games being played that afternoon.
Titans @ Chargers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
Like this one! Tennessee is falling apart. Four turnovers are unacceptable, and it makes it borderline impossible to win games. And before you say anything, the Cowboys had three, so ha. Meanwhile, the Chargers are performing well above their 7-6 record, at least offensively, so LA gets a win here. Come January, we all may be asking, “Remember the Titans?”
Bengals @ Buccaneers
2:25 p.m. Sunday
There’s a slew of AFC North matchups between now and the end of the regular season, and with the Ravens in the beginning of a nosedive, who better to come up and take the crown? Cincinnati is playing with poise and style and will continue its late-season playoff push with a win past the banal Buccaneers.
Giants @ Commanders
6:20 p.m. Sunday
Anybody else have déjà vu? Should I push my luck and actually predict the tie this time? Best not to tempt it. The Giants are headed to Washington after a literal beatdown from the Eagles, the kind of beatdown that ruins confidences. Washington wins here, refreshed after a bye week and surging hard for the undisputed title of third best team in the NFC East. Woo. Hoo.
Rams @ Packers
6:15 p.m. Monday
Baker Mayfield is a Texas boy (as am I) so I’m going with the Rams because of familial loyalty. Rumor has it backup QB Jordan Love may request a trade in 2023 if he’s asked to sit for another season, so if I were Green Bay, I’d call the 2020 season kaput and start Love and see what he might bring for the future. Because, Lord knows, Green Bay needs something to look forward to.
Starting in from week 12, Jacob Hernandez is currently at 72.09% (31-12) in his football predictions. I was never one to bring home C’s, but there you go.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan who definitely wasn’t kneeling during that moment of silence earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.