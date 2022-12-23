I’ve always believed that having the best record in the NFL isn’t nearly as important as being the healthiest team going into the playoffs, so that might be the name of the game moving forward.
If quarterback Kyler Murray hadn’t suffered an ACL tear then maybe his Arizona Cardinals wouldn’t have been eliminated from playoff contention last weekend. Had Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp not suffered a high-ankle sprain in week 9, maybe LA’s passing game wouldn’t have devolved into whatever the heck it is now and maybe the Rams wouldn’t have been eliminated as well.
Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s sprained ankle meant he wasn’t available to stop the Vikings’ rally from a 33-point deficit to award them the biggest comeback in NFL history.
The Dallas Cowboys secondary has been slowly depleted in recent weeks, directly resulting in over 500 total yards allowed to give the Jaguars the win. The only injuries holding back the Panthers and Commanders seem to be purely mental, resulting in losses to the Steelers and Giants, respectively.
As I type this on Tuesday, before week 16 has officially started, I see that my predictions netted me an 11-5 record. Week 16 promises plenty of fun, festive NFL action, mostly being played on Christmas Eve. In case I don’t see you before then, Happy holidays and a very merry Christmas to all of you … except to Eagles fans, but we’ll get to that.
Buccaneers @ Cardinals
6:20 p.m. Sunday
Don’t be surprised if the time marked on here doesn’t reflect when the game is actually televised. Having a 6-8 Tampa Bay team play Arizona, at 4-10, in prime time seems like a cruel joke. The Buccaneers still have a 72% chance of making the playoffs though (according to the New York Times), which can go up to 82% with a win here. After QB Tom Brady barely wins here, they may earn a home playoff game against the fifth seeded team in the NFC, which may end up being the Cowboys. I’ll take a rematch.
Jaguars @ Jets
6:15 p.m. Thursday
Jacksonville’s two-game winning streak has come against two of the NFL’s best (Tennessee and Dallas), so New York should be a cakewalk for them. I hate to root for a team who just beat mine, but Jags QB Trevor Lawrence’s swagger is something I haven’t seen since the first time I saw Sean Connery as James Bond in “Goldfinger,” aka. the absolute coolest of cool. New York’s defense is going to be shaken and stirred when Jacksonville is done with them.
Falcons @ Ravens
11 a.m. Saturday
I correctly predicted Atlanta would start rookie QB Desmond Ridder last Sunday and it went as well as could be expected. Ridder went 13/26 for 97 whole yards, no touchdowns. That was against the Saints, ranked ninth defensively so I can only imagine what the Ravens defense has in store for him. Baltimore wins and I’ll take my props for avoiding any bird puns while talking about this matchup.
Lions @ Panthers
11 a.m. Saturday
The Lions have officially become the underdog team I’m deciding to root for this year. Their defense leaves a lot (and I mean, A LOT) to be desired, but their offense keeps finding ways to pull wins out of their shoulder pads. It’s fun to watch and I look forward to seeing Detroit pull one off against Carolina, further dashing those poor kitty’s playoff hopes. The Panthers, I mean. How confusing are these same-type-animal matchups?
Bills @ Bears
11 a.m. Saturday
Bears QB Justin Fields is trending in the right direction, but his 3-11 record speaks for itself. Buffalo continues its path of destruction and will easily earn its way to 12 wins with a Chicago defeat. The Bills head to Cincinnati in week 17. Now that’s a matchup worth talking about.
Saints @ Browns
11 a.m. Saturday
A combined 11-17 record indicates this being the very definition of a middle of the pack matchup. New Orleans has lost to every other team in the AFC North, so that’s as good a reason as any to hand the Browns a win. Cleveland shouldn’t get cocky though. The Browns are not the worst team in the NFL, but I’m not exactly brimming with joy when I hand them wins over mediocre teams.
Seahawks @ Chiefs
11 a.m. Saturday
The 49ers have already wrapped up the NFC West, but at 7-7, the Seahawks have a better chance than most to earn a wildcard spot. … That is, until Kansas City’s defense lays down a proper beatdown on Seattle’s injured offense. The Chiefs love to play December football and they’re arguably the best at it when going against division teams. The next two Chiefs games are against the Broncos, at home, and at the Raiders. Yikes.
Giants @ Vikings
11 a.m. Saturday
Turns out those “good for nothing” Giants were good for something. Without them, my Cowboys would still be competing for a playoff spot, so thanks for that! I mentioned last week that Minnesota still doesn’t appear to be as good as its record indicates, but that was before the Vikes showed the world that even a 33-point lead isn’t safe in today’s NFL. The Vikes will keep the train rolling at home against Big Blue, but if they struggle, I might go back to my old way of thinking.
Bengals @ Patriots
11 a.m. Saturday
If it weren’t for New England’s absolute blunder of a game-finisher last week, people would be talking about the Colts’ and Cowboys’ losses way more than they are now. That was an absolute embarrassment, and the Bengals were off in the corner, rubbing their hands together and thinking, “It’s dinner time.” Cincinnati continues its playoff push to advance to 11-4, and the Pats, see me after class; you’re copying the bad kid’s homework.
Texans @ Titans
11 a.m. Saturday
The Texans have fought for their lives (almost successfully) against Dallas and Kansas City in recent weeks, but they just keep coming up short. Something’s got to give, but I don’t think the Titans will be the first one to crack. Tennessee still leads its sorry division, exactly one game ahead of Jacksonville. If they do slip up and miss the playoffs, it won’t be because of their win against the Texans.
Commanders @ 49ers
2:05 p.m. Saturday
Washington had a good opportunity to steal a game away from the Giants on Sunday night, but as it often does, faltered when it mattered most. The 49ers won’t tolerate anything less than a perfect game, and the Commanders just aren’t equipped to do that right now. There’s a very good chance that three NFC East teams will play in January, but Washington won’t be one of them. San Francisco wins, if I wasn’t already clear enough.
Eagles @ Cowboys
2:25 p.m. Saturday
My main issue with Dallas is inconsistency; the Cowboys have yet to put together another complete game since Minnesota in week 11. The Eagles, on the other hand, have done an excellent job staying consistent and staying true to their version of the game. I’m forced by blood-oath to stick with my Boys but know that this is the first time in years where I wouldn’t bet my life savings on a win. Why do you hurt me, Dallas?
Raiders @ Steelers
6:15 p.m. Saturday
I told you the Raiders like spoiling everyone else’s fun, and they’ll do it again against Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. The Steelers offense showed promise with their win last week, but their defense still has some work to do. Las Vegas is currently 11th in the AFC, two spots higher than Pittsburgh. What a conference.
Packers @ Dolphins
11 a.m. Sunday
Back in week 12, the Dolphins were riding high, and everyone was telling the Bills to watch their backs for this young, feisty Miami team. Since then, they’ve lost three in a row in spectacular fashion against teams they’ll likely face again if they make it into the playoffs. That doesn’t bode well. Miami is the better team, so I’m still picking them to win. But if they lose, that just might spell the end of their season.
Broncos @ Rams
2:30 p.m. Sunday
Many might think that Rams newly minted QB Baker Mayfield might’ve been a one-hit wonder, but anyone who knows the NFL knows how hard it is to beat the Packers in Lambeau Field. The Rams were eliminated from playoff contention after their Monday night loss, so beating up on the Broncos might be the perfect thing to help find some solace in their absolute train wreck of a year. Playing for pride is fine, but tanking for draft picks may end up more rewarding.
Chargers @ Colts
6:15 p.m. Monday
You know, Colts, I went out on a limb when I picked you to beat the Vikings last week. And it seemed they took that to heart, for exactly half of the game. The Colts now own the record for dropping the biggest lead in NFL history, and if that’s not enough to sour your spirits toward them, I don’t know what will. The Chargers will win, and with games scheduled against the Rams and the Broncos coming up soon, their playoff push is looking better and better.
Starting in week 12, Jacob Hernandez is currently at 71.19% correct (42-17) in his predictions. His parents should be so proud.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who would trade his two front teeth for a win this holiday weekend.
