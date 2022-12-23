I’ve always believed that having the best record in the NFL isn’t nearly as important as being the healthiest team going into the playoffs, so that might be the name of the game moving forward.

If quarterback Kyler Murray hadn’t suffered an ACL tear then maybe his Arizona Cardinals wouldn’t have been eliminated from playoff contention last weekend. Had Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp not suffered a high-ankle sprain in week 9, maybe LA’s passing game wouldn’t have devolved into whatever the heck it is now and maybe the Rams wouldn’t have been eliminated as well.

