This past weekend, during a 6 a.m. Sunday stroll around Show Low City Park, I had a quick conversation with a fellow early pedestrian. He jokingly asked, “How and why are you still wearing that jacket after last week?” referring to my Dallas Cowboys winter wear.

Keen observer that I am, I noticed he was brandishing a Dallas Cowboys lanyard and questioned how he could ask a fellow fan that kind of question. We both laughed and he said, “What can I say? I’m still, and always, a fan.”

Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who can’t wait to tell you why the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. Oops.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

