This past weekend, during a 6 a.m. Sunday stroll around Show Low City Park, I had a quick conversation with a fellow early pedestrian. He jokingly asked, “How and why are you still wearing that jacket after last week?” referring to my Dallas Cowboys winter wear.
Keen observer that I am, I noticed he was brandishing a Dallas Cowboys lanyard and questioned how he could ask a fellow fan that kind of question. We both laughed and he said, “What can I say? I’m still, and always, a fan.”
In that moment, I felt kinship with him, and the fans of 30 other NFL teams (soon to be 31). Win or lose, we’re still fans. In 2023, we are losers, but at least we’re losers as a family, a team!
My therapist told me to “find a silver lining” and that writing and discussing my feelings would help me emotionally cope with my recent playoff loss trauma. I just took care of one of those tasks, so thanks for listening.
Anyway, since there’s absolutely no way I’m going low enough to predict this weekend’s “new and improved” NFL Pro Bowl (flag football? Really?), here are a couple of random thoughts to reflect on before Super Bowl 57.
Let’s see if my editor thinks my effort is worth a spot on the website (shoutout wmicentral.com!) and in the newspaper.
Happy birthday, Arizona!
The upcoming Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, only two days before Arizona’s 111th birthday! This will be Arizona’s fourth time hosting the big game (1996, 2007, 2015), trailing only Florida (17), California (13), Louisiana (10), and Texas (4).
For those unaware, as a testament to the state’s natural beauty, the promotional art logo for Super Bowl 57 is the first since Super Bowl 40 to incorporate state-visuals into the design and color choice. The next time you look at the Southwest-inspired logo, remember the view of your last Arizona sunset.
“There’s so much rich visual, cultural and artistic history to tell,” said NFL creative designer Chris Stackhouse. “That’s something we really wanted to celebrate and bring to life through the art and through the storytelling through some really exciting collaborations and partnerships that are going to be part of the Super Bowl in Arizona.”
Tom Brady retires! (Again)
I started watching professional football when I was about 4 or 5. I have vague memories of Elvis Grbac playing quarterback for Kansas City, and who’s given him a second thought in the last 20 years?
Point is, I’ve watched Tom Brady play the NFL’s toughest position at the highest level for my entire NFL-viewing career.
Over that time, I’ve alternated between defending his status as the unrivaled GOAT of professional football and secretly praying for his demise.
I’m sure many will relate.
The fact of the matter is, if Brady’s retirement holds true, we’re entering a new era in NFL history.
One that has been shaped by the rules and standards that Brady helped implement.
As a red-blooded American and football fan, I’d like to thank Brady for defining an era of my favorite sport and helping to usher in a new one.
An era where I can say, “The Dallas Cowboys beat Tom Brady so bad, he retired,” and be factually correct. There’s my silver lining.
Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who can’t wait to tell you why the Kansas City Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. Oops.
