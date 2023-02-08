All the calculations, preparation, deliberation, and excitement have led us to the biggest game on the biggest stage, and only one question remains: Why the heck isn’t the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday yet?
…Wait wait wait.
The actual question is: Which team will leave State Farm Stadium as Super Bowl 57 champions? After 60 minutes of the best football both teams have to play, which of the two have the staff, talent, and determination to cement themselves in the NFL history books forever?
We’ll all know Sunday night. In the meantime, let’s see if we can’t beat the NFL scripters at their own game.
Whether you’re traveling to the Valley to get stuck in traffic for three hours, making brave faces while eating hot wings at The Lodge, slamming some cold ones with some friends at The Lion's Den, or hanging at the house with a store-bought bean dip and a tall glass of ginger ale, I wish you all a happy and safe Super Bowl Sunday!
Chiefs vs. Eagles
4:30 p.m. Sunday
Before the ball has been placed for kickoff, Super Bowl 57 has already taken its place in NFL history. This Super Bowl will be the first played by two Black quarterbacks and will be the first matchup between two of the league’s longest running franchises.
The Chiefs were founded in 1959 and have won two Super Bowls since then (1969, 2019). The Eagles, founded in 1933, have won one title (2017) since their establishment and are now favored by Vegas to win their second.
The Eagles are absolutely loaded on all three sides of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been criticized for his mediocre postseason play; but I would argue, with the team he has behind him, he doesn’t need to play spectacularly. For most, his 14-3 regular season record speaks for itself. And for the others, Philadelphia’s monster of defense would like a word.
The Chiefs also finished their regular season at 14-3, a testament to head coach Andy Reid and the winning culture he’s helped to establish in Kansas City. After the regular season tested the team with injury, they’re entering the Big Game as close to full-health as anyone could hope for.
But victory doesn’t always go to the “best” team. Health, motivation, and consistency often play the biggest roles, and based on those criteria, I’m locking in the Chiefs to win on Sunday. Their team is stacked, their coaching staff is experienced, and they’ve consistently showed their ability to weather adversity and still find a way to come out on top.
Just in case I’m wrong, does anyone have a good wine-pairing for some well-cooked crow?
Lastly, I’d like anyone who plans on drinking during the Big Game to save the phone numbers for Safe Ride & Delivery, LLC (928-368-3573) and Jim’s L&T (928-368-3573) or designate a sober driver. I don’t want to see any of you in our “Police Reports” section, so be safe, be smart, and enjoy the game.
———
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who you will never catch not praying for the demise of the Philadelphia Eagles.
