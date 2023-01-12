The wild card roster of teams is absolutely teeming with diversity of style and talent. We’ve got a few slow starts that got hot at the right time (Bengals, Jaguars, Chargers). We’ve got a few “journeyman” teams that did just enough to stand out from the crowd (Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys). And we’ve got a few “ruff ‘n’ tuff” teams that battled through injury to get across the finish line (Dolphins, Ravens, 49ers).

Anyone who follows the NFL was not surprised to see the Bills make the postseason. But the NFL scripters saw fit to throw the Buccaneers in at the last minute just to mess with some playoff brackets. And of course, the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles and the AFC’s top-seeded Chiefs lie waiting in the shadows, ready to pounce in the Divisional Round.

