The wild card roster of teams is absolutely teeming with diversity of style and talent. We’ve got a few slow starts that got hot at the right time (Bengals, Jaguars, Chargers). We’ve got a few “journeyman” teams that did just enough to stand out from the crowd (Seahawks, Giants, Cowboys). And we’ve got a few “ruff ‘n’ tuff” teams that battled through injury to get across the finish line (Dolphins, Ravens, 49ers).
Anyone who follows the NFL was not surprised to see the Bills make the postseason. But the NFL scripters saw fit to throw the Buccaneers in at the last minute just to mess with some playoff brackets. And of course, the NFC’s No. 1-seeded Eagles and the AFC’s top-seeded Chiefs lie waiting in the shadows, ready to pounce in the Divisional Round.
I went 11-5 in my week 18 predictions, but that’s in the past now. Regular season statistics don’t matter anymore, and after months of water-cooler deliberation, it’s time to see which team will come out on top and win Super Bowl LVII – That’s 57, and you are welcome for saving you a Google search.
Seahawks @ 49ers
2:30 p.m. Saturday
San Francisco lost one more game than Philadelphia did, netting the 49ers the No. 2 seed in the NFC and guaranteeing they’ll have to take the long route to the Super Bowl. If any team is equipped for the long haul to the big game, it’s the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan has built a defensive juggernaut with an offensive network that can pick and pull quarterbacks at will. It’s unfortunate that Seattle had to land in its divisional rivals’ lap for the Wild Card round, and the Seahawks should be commended for what they managed to scramble together, but it’s all but ash in the hands of the Niners. There is no doubt in my mind that San Francisco will win in dominant fashion, and I wish mercy on the Niners’ divisional round opponent.
Chargers @ Jaguars
6:15 p.m. Saturday
This game is a tough one to call. I “want” the Chargers to win, because I think QB Justin Herbert is one of the clear standouts in the NFL and I’d like for him to start padding his career playoff stats as early as possible. However, team for team and roster for roster, the Jaguars should take this game easily. What Jags coach Doug Pederson has accomplished this year was almost unthinkable, but it’s very real, and it’s going to take more than a slow-starting Los Angeles team to undo the culture change currently underway in Jacksonville. I don’t know what the divisional round will have in store for them, but I’m confident giving the Jags a win here.
Dolphins @ Bills
11 a.m. Sunday
I’d like to congratulate Dolphins fans for earning their first playoff berth since 2016. I hope you enjoy it, because it’s not going to mean a whole lot come Sunday afternoon. Everyone expected the Bills to make the postseason, an expectation they didn’t default on, and while many garnered the same excitement for Miami, you’d be a fool to think they’re equipped for a Super Bowl run. The Bills are healthy, hungry and on their way to kicking their divisional rival right out of the playoffs in dominant fashion.
Giants @ Vikings
2:30 p.m. Sunday
The Giants B and C team lost to the Eagles in week 18, but it was far from a blowout. This is testament to the culture change that’s currently underway by Giants coach Brian Daboll, a clear standout for Coach of the Year honors. Even his benchwarmers are ready to play, and while his Giants narrowly lost to Minnesota on Christmas Eve, I suspect the Vikings will fold in the postseason. I respect Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, but history rarely lies, and Cousins does not perform well during the playoffs. New York can carry its swagger on its shoulders for another week, before the Giants get their heads bitten off in the divisional round.
Ravens @ Bengals
6:15 p.m. Sunday
Here’s another wild card matchup between two divisional rivals who each took a win during their series in the regular season. Both teams secured their playoff berths well before the official end of the season, but both took on different paths afterward. The Bengals tied up some loose ends and became one of the most consistent teams in the AFC, not losing another game after week 8. The Ravens, on the other hand, lost starting QB Lamar Jackson to injury and proceeded to lose three of their last four games. Cincinnati is the clear winner here, leaving Baltimore to slide into what promises to be a dramatic offseason.
Cowboys @ Buccaneers
6:15 p.m. Monday
I gave Atlanta the win over Tampa Bay last week based on the thinking that Tom Brady and his fellow starters would rest up for the playoffs. They didn’t, and still lost by 13 points. I also predicted the Cowboys would beat Washington, which they did not do (in spectacularly bad fashion, I add.) While both teams earned their right to be in the postseason, it almost feels as though neither truly deserves to be here. Regardless, I’ve seen more good things from Dallas than I have from Tampa Bay, and while there is still a lot to correct, the Cowboys have more than enough firepower to withstand Tampa Bay and go on to lose to a much better team in the divisional round.
Starting from week 12, Jacob Hernandez ended the regular NFL season at 68.87% (73-33) in his football predictions. When asked if he had been using Google to figure out the math for his predictions as opposed to doing it by hand, he refused to comment.
Jacob Hernandez is a reporter for the Independent and a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, who isn’t afraid of Tom Brady, no matter what his diary says.
