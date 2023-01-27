AVONDALE — Adjacent to Jimmie Johnson Drive stood the legend himself, who returned earlier this week to Phoenix Raceway to drive NASCAR’s retooled and revamped Next Gen-7 car.

Johnson’s final NASCAR race took place in the Gen-6 car before he moved to IndyCar for two seasons in 2021, but the seven-time Cup Series champion was back on the track — along with 2022 Cup Series Champion Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski — to test offseason modifications made to the car’s rules package.

