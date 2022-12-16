ANNISTON, Ala. — Merry Christmas from Alabama! You read that correctly — the Burnhams have moved to the state of Roll Tide! and War Eagle!
This will be the ninth state to which I have dragged my very patient bride of 50 plus years.
ANNISTON, Ala. — Merry Christmas from Alabama! You read that correctly — the Burnhams have moved to the state of Roll Tide! and War Eagle!
This will be the ninth state to which I have dragged my very patient bride of 50 plus years.
As I have said during most of those moves, “This will be the last time we move.”
I really believe that will be the case as we have moved here to be closer to our grandkids, and really, it is enough moves in this lifetime.
We will miss our friends there in the beautiful White Mountains. We arrived there just seven years ago to work at Native American Christian Academy in Sun Valley, retired out on White Mountain Lake two years ago, and I found my dream job writing sports for the White Mountain Independent. But now we are settling in the Deep South and setting up times to visit with our four wonderful grandchildren (and their parents, too).
I will miss watching the Falcons, Yellowjackets, Mustangs, Elks, Redskins, Lobos and Cougars compete as well as the conversations with coaches, players and fans. I wish you all (all y’all) good fortune for 2023 and in the years to come. May you be truly blessed.
Last Old Coach advice. In parting, I give you a piece of advice my high school football coach gave me when I started out on my own coaching career way back when.
He sent me a letter — Remember when that was our social media? — and gave me a good pep talk and confidence builder with each paragraph.
He parted with this, and I have always taken it as good advice in my years as coach, teacher, school administrator, consultant, sports writer and retiree. He parted with, “Don’t be afraid to run them one more time!”
So, no matter what you may be doing with your life, that is good advice. I am ready to run into the next challenge in my life here in Alabama. For you, don’t be afraid to run yourself “one more time.”
That extra effort can very well be the key to the next successful endeavor in our lives.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.