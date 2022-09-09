Football Rankings. Looked at MaxPreps football rankings and saw how the White Mountain schools are doing. There was one oddity, though. There were no 1A rankings yet and the explanation was that there were not enough games to set up any rankings yet. Then, in 4A, Snowflake was ranked second behind Yuma Christian and they hadn’t played a game yet. Seems pretty inconsistent to me. Snowflake, after a convincing win over Phoenix Northwest Christian and still ranked behind the Yuma school.

In 3A show Low was ranked 2nd, Round Valley 7th, and Blue Ridge 16th. Thatcher was the number one ranked team (they beat Blue Ridge in season opener) and Valley Christian was 5th (they lost to Show Low in week one). Looks like it is going to be a pretty close race in that division.

