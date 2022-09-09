Football Rankings. Looked at MaxPreps football rankings and saw how the White Mountain schools are doing. There was one oddity, though. There were no 1A rankings yet and the explanation was that there were not enough games to set up any rankings yet. Then, in 4A, Snowflake was ranked second behind Yuma Christian and they hadn’t played a game yet. Seems pretty inconsistent to me. Snowflake, after a convincing win over Phoenix Northwest Christian and still ranked behind the Yuma school.
In 3A show Low was ranked 2nd, Round Valley 7th, and Blue Ridge 16th. Thatcher was the number one ranked team (they beat Blue Ridge in season opener) and Valley Christian was 5th (they lost to Show Low in week one). Looks like it is going to be a pretty close race in that division.
The 2A rankings had St. Johns 9th and Alchesay 13th. Evidently, both teams have some ground to make up in order to get any love from the pollsters.
Now, let’s wait and see how our teams fare as the season progresses. Rankings don’t mean much this early, but it will be interesting to see how those rankings sort out when the season nears the playoffs.
Oops – My Bad! I am not sure if I misread my notes or just wrote things down wrongly, but when I reported a couple of weeks ago about the Artie Griffith Award, I got a lot wrong. My apologies to those who supplied me the information as I am sure I was in another world for a bit there.
So, the 2022 winner was Caiden Cantrell of Snowflake and the 2021 winner was Danner Owens of Blue Ridge. Fernando Quintana, the young man I gave credit to for winning this year was actually the original winner and he hails from Winslow High School. What I wrote about him was true, though, as he did treat his teammates and opponents with respect and was an example to all who stepped on the field with him.
Thank you all for your understanding. I am sure it will not be the only mistake I will make while writing this column or covering the White Mountain area high school sports teams. I can only say, if I do make a mistake, please let me know. I will correct either by writing a retraction or making sure any name mixed up will be corrected in future articles.
Baseball. It is September which is what used to be the last month of baseball and October was saved for the World Series. That is not necessarily true as the regular season bleeds into October and the playoffs will feature 12 teams for the first time and could go into the middle of November to complete the quest for the World Series trophy.
I know, technically, it is still fall until December 20, and we are talking about fall being the time that major league baseball teams really make names for themselves, but really?! Fall is football (Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opened the season last night against defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams and my Broncos open the NFL Monday night football season this coming Monday) and our local teams are in their fourth week of play.
Still, if the Braves are playing in November, I will be one of the happiest guys in town. They can play until January if it means they will supply their fans with another championship. I think it will be difficult – it is always difficult for anyone to repeat in baseball. It has not been done in the 21st century, but we can always dream, can’t we?
Final Words. I don’t have any Coach Speak today, but I do have a quote my sister sent me a few weeks ago. I do not know who wrote it, but Dana thought I needed to hear it. So here goes – you get to hear it, too. “I am pieces of all the places I have been, and the people I have loved. I’ve been stitched together by song lyrics, book quotes, adventure, late night conversations, moonlight, and the smell of coffee.”
I might add, the voices in my head tell me that you all should be at a game this weekend. I know I will be, at a few. See you there.
