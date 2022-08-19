Fall sports are underway!
Thurrsday night the Snowflake boys soccer team played at Show Low to begin the fall sports seasons. The Independent’s deadline was earlier in the week so we do not have results.
Friday and Saturday all five White Mountain-area girls soccer teams are in action at the Rim Country Shootout in Payson. And as reported in the Aug. 12 edition of the WMI, four WM high school football teams open their seasons.
Look for schedules of all sports teams every Friday in the White Mountain Independent and show your support for your favorite team or sport.
Artie Griffith Award. Artie Griffith was a baseball coach at Winslow High School for 50 years and because of the way he conducted himself as a great example of sportsmanship and fair play, an award is named after him and given to a baseball player in the 3A East division.
The winner for the 2022 season is Fernando Quintana, shortstop for the Snowflake High School Lobos. He was cited for his respectful attitude toward umpires, teammates and opposing players.
His attitude carried over into his play on the field as he treated every play with maximum effort. Fernando was a great example of what a high school athlete should be.
The award includes a $1,000 grant to be used by the athlete to further his education. A traveling plaque also is placed at the recipient’s school.
The award is funded by Byron Brown of Ace Hardware and Bill Rawlings of Wagon Wheel Rolloffs.
The plaque is provided as a donation by Brian and Carla Patrick of High Country Awards.
Major leagues heating up! Though fall is football season, and the first NFL exhibition games occurred this past weekend, it really is the time for major-league baseball teams to jockey for solid positions in the playoffs leading to the World Series.
The Astros are looking to repeat their World Series participation from last year but are getting a real competition from the Yankees.
Those two teams look to be the favorites to be playing in late October for the American League.
The Dodgers and Mets are vying for the National League spot as both are riding good pitching and timely hitting to keep their spots on top of their respective divisions.
This year MLB has added an extra wild card team to make three for the playoffs in each league.
That made for a very interesting trade deadline as teams tried to bolster their rosters for the stretch drive in August and September.
Last year, the Atlanta Braves got great contributions from their trade deadline additions and won it all in 2021.
Though I know who I am cheering for, I do believe that it will be a great and competitive end to the season over the next few months. My MLB.TV subscription is paid up and my recliner is positioned near the TV and the refrigerator – I am definitely ready!
More coachspeak. From Chuck Noll, Super Bowl champions Pittsburgh Steelers: “On every team, there is a core group that sets the tone for everyone else. If the tone is positive, you have half the battle won. If it is negative, you are beaten before you ever walk on the field.”
May you enjoy the many opportunities the fall offers you to watch sports, to hike and see the beautiful changes that fall brings, or to just enjoy the cooler temperatures. Whatever you choose, may it bring only smiles to your heart.
