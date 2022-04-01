In a departure from my normal space, this will be a sports column instead of a sports report. I will include my own ramblings about sports in general and will often include the accomplishments of local teams, coaches and athletes. I will, as well, discuss my love for sports and things I observe while following that love.
Let me start with the title of the column. When I was growing up in Wyoming, there was an editor of our local weekly newspaper who liked to address local happenings. During the school year that often included musings about the local high school teams. The title of that column was “Jim’s Jottings” and it was written by Jim Griffith, who later became the Wyoming state treasurer.
I always enjoyed his articles, and this column is dedicated to my memory of him and the love of sports he had.
First I want to share about what has amazed me the most over the last few weeks.
The run to the girls 3A basketball state championship by Alchesay was a most joyous ride for this reporter. Behind the stellar play of Brandy Edwards and Jazlyn Nosie (who both were named in the final list of top 50 girls basketball players for this year), the Falcons just never let up in their quest for the golden basketball trophy.
As well as covering coach Rick Sanchez’s Falcons, I also got to cover Show Low High School Cougars girls basketball team led by coach Mike Brogan as they advanced to the Elite Eight in the state by defeating Wickenburg and No. 1-rated Thatcher before losing.
On those Cougars, the leadership by senior Kyra Brogan and the scoring and court play by Mikenzie Kulish and Kenzie Brogan were memorable.
Though the Alchesay Falcons were something to behold, even more amazing were the crowds that supported the team in their wins over Tucson Sabino, Holbrook and Chinle. It reminded me that sports in small town America is still the No. 1 attraction in our country.
The fans of the Alchesay Falcons demonstrated their pride in the team, but the team can be equally proud of their fans in their unabashed support for their hometown team.
I rested from the hectic basketball season and looked for activities to tide me over until the spring sports began in earnest.
I admit I found even more amazing stories right here in the White Mountains. I talked with DeeAnn Moya, the head coach of the Show Low High School cheer team (and her assistant coach and husband Gabriel Moya as well) and what I found was a program that rivals any dynasty in any sport anywhere.
The SLHS cheer team, since the 2015-16 season when Moya became head coach, has won 15 state championships and one national championship. I learned that there are competitions in show cheer and stunt team and is held both through the Arizona Interscholastic Association and Arizona state cheer and pom championships. The Cougar cheer team has won eight stunt team and seven show cheer titles over Moya’s seven years in the head position.
The national championship was in stunt team in the 2020-21 school year and was made doubly difficult because the team had to compete virtually. As Moya said, “Cheer teams compete with noise, and doing virtual stunts was difficult.”
Many students and parents, fortunately, came out to help by making noise and getting the team enthused.
Moya is retiring at the end of this year’s season, but she leaves a great program and legacy to her successor. As is often said of sports dynasties, those teams don’t rebuild; they reload! SLHS cheer teams are loaded for the next phase of competition.
Finally, but not least by any means, is the fact that Show Low High School has a couple of elite athletes competing this spring. Last fall, Cougar Cooke signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Utah Valley University, a NCAA Division 1 school. This is an extraordinary achievement as any athlete considered for a scholarship at a school of this stature is indeed in the top 3% to 5% of athletes in our country. Congratulations, Cougar! We’ll be checking you out on the local diamond this spring.
There is another athlete who also is excelling this spring. In fact, Quinton Maxwell might very well be the best in the state of Arizona at what he does. As of this writing, Quinton is the only shot putter in all classes in Arizona high schools who has exceeded 60 feet in a competition this spiring as he threw 60-1¼ at the Chandler Rotary Invite on March 19.
Quinton is truly the master of the shot put in Arizona high school competition. This past Saturday, Quinton took on the best throwers from the state of Arizona plus throwers from Texas and California. His throw was nearly 2 feet longer than the second place throw. His longest this year has him ranked ninth in the nation. Very heady company indeed!
Hope you have enjoyed this first “Jon’s Jottings.” I look forward to next week when I will write about my love for sports and the lessons of sportsmanship that make us better people.
Jon Burnham is a retired school superintendent, teacher, coach, principal, and civilian employee for the Department of Defense.
