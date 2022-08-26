Opening weekend for high school football. It was an exciting weekend for the White Mountain-area high school fans as they got to see four of their teams open play.
Show Low and Mogollon saw that excitement carry over while Round Valley and Blue Ridge lost their openers.
Thatcher surprised Round Valley and pulled off an upset while Blue Ridge almost pulled off a surprise victory only to lose to Payson on a last-second touchdown.
Meanwhile, Show Low took the action to No. 1-ranked Chandler Valley Christian and won 42-28, but the game was closer than the score indicates.
In Heber, Mogollon opened defense of the state title won a year ago by defeating Superior 44-0. It was its 22nd straight win since losing midseason of 2020 and is the state’s longest current win streak.
The Game of the Week for the White Mountain Independent this week has Blue Ridge traveling up to St. Johns. This will be the Redskins’ first game this season while the Yellowjackets will be looking to get on the winning side of the ledger after the close loss to Payson.
On the college scene, many teams will be in action this Saturday including my beloved Wyoming Cowboys venturing into Big Ten territory against Illinois.
With so much of the roster changed from last year because of the transfer portal, I am not sure what to expect from the Cowboys. This game, hopefully, will be a good contest and we can see what the season will be like.
Volleyball. By the time you read this, I will have taken in my first volleyball games of the season. I really like the game, much more than I ever thought I would.
When I think about the slow-paced games of my junior high years, when it was proposed years ago as a competitive sport, I thought someone must be joking.
What I have seen over the years is a fast-paced game played by superb athletes. I look forward to seeing what the White Mountain-area teams have in store for the season, and I know I will be entertained by what I see.
I refereed some volleyball games (I have refereed all high school sports except soccer) and as the years went by, I retired because I just could not keep up with the game. It is an excellent spectator sport, so I hope many of you will join me in the stands.
Coach-Speak. This is from coach CJ Beatty: “Practice should be a place you drool about going to! What you put in at practice is what comes out in the games. So, fall in love with practice because it will take care of your game and your future.”
As a runner I know once told me, “There should never be anything new on race day.”
I know I always practiced hard because I was always afraid of being replaced. Coach Rose once told me, years after my playing days were done, that he believed I was the hardest practice player he ever had. I think part of why I love sports so much is that I put a lot in, and got so much more out.
Until next week, may your teams give their all, so that you are pleased with the efforts of your school, athletes, and sons and daughters on game days.
